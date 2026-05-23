Live Score | LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Punjab Kings Need 197 Runs To Win

LSG vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Catch LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings League match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Lucknow here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of LSG vs PBKS on OTT platform and mobile app JioHotstar.
Lucknow Super Gants vs Punjab Kings LIVE Score and Updates IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Need 197 Runs To Win. Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23 and promises to be an exciting encounter. LSG will be looking to end a disappointing campaign on a high while PBKS are fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive in what promises to be a high-pressure encounter. Stay tuned for LSG vs PBKS live score, LSG vs PBKS live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster LSG vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX.
Lucknow Super Giants have had a forgettable season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a mere eight points from 13 matches. Their campaign has been a lot of inconsistency with bat and ball. LSG come into the encounter following a thumping seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals where they failed to defend a massive total of 221. The hosts have nothing to play for other than pride and will be hoping to end their season on a high with a morale-boosting victory in front of their home crowd.
Punjab Kings are in a massive slump in form at the worst possible time. Last season’s finalists have lost six in a row and are in must-win territory. Despite the bad run, PBKS still sit fifth in the standings with 13 points and can remain in playoff contention with a win in Lucknow. Pressure will be on but PBKS will hope their experienced players come to the fore in a crunch match.
Ekana Stadium has had one of the most even surfaces in IPL 2026. Unlike several high-scoring venues this season, the Lucknow pitch has been such that it has involved both the batters and the bowlers. Only twice this year have scores over 200 been posted at the venue hinting at another competitive contest where smart batting and disciplined bowling could prove decisive.
Lucknow Super Giants kept the scoreboard moving in the 16th over despite disciplined bowling from Marco Jansen, with Abdul Samad smashing a huge straight six while Josh Inglis rotated strike smartly. After 16 overs, LSG were 157/4, with Inglis on 71 and Samad on 8. Samad continued the attack in the 17th over against Shashank Singh, hammering a six and a boundary. However, PBKS got the big breakthrough as Josh Inglis’ superb knock of 72 off 44 balls ended after he was caught by Shreyas Iyer at long-on. At the end of 17 overs, LSG reached 169/5, with Samad batting on 19. Marco Jansen...
Lucknow Super Giants continued to build in the 16th over as Abdul Samad smashed a huge six off Marco Jansen. Josh Inglis kept rotating strike to move into the 70s.After 16 overs, LSG were 157/4, with Inglis on 71 and Samad on 8.Samad attacked again in the 17th over with a six and a boundary off Shashank Singh, but PBKS struck back with the key wicket of Inglis, who departed for a superb 72 off 44 balls after being caught by Shreyas Iyer.At the end of 17 overs, LSG reached 169/5, with Samad batting on 19.Marco Jansen bowled an excellent...
Yuzvendra Chahal struck again for Punjab Kings in the 14th over to break the growing partnership between Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant. Pant survived an earlier chance after being dropped by Shreyas Iyer and even managed a clever boundary with a paddle sweep, but Chahal had the final say as the LSG skipper mistimed a slog and was caught comfortably by Marco Jansen in the deep.
Abdul Samad came in and safely defended the final delivery of the over.
After 14 overs, Lucknow Super Giants were 134/4, with Josh Inglis unbeaten on 58 off 35 balls and Abdul Samad yet to score.
Lucknow Super Giants continued to rebuild through Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant after the early wickets. Inglis attacked Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 10th over, smashing a four and a six as LSG crossed the 100-run mark.After 10 overs, LSG were 100/3, with Inglis on 37 and Pant on 14.Yuzvendra Chahal then tightened things up with a quiet 11th over, conceding just three runs and keeping both batters in check. However, Inglis shifted gears again in the 12th over, taking Arshdeep Singh apart with a six, two fours and a couple to bring up his half-century in style.At the end of...