LIVE | Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: HYK On Top, Masood-Turner Hold Key For MUL

MUL vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026: Catch MUL vs HYK Live Score, MUL vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MUL vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates. Photo X

Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: HYK On Top, Masood-Turner Hold Key For MUL. Hyderabad win toss and opt to field. The knockout stage of the Pakistan Super League 2026 begins with a high-stakes clash as Multan Sultans take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, April 29. With a place in the next round on the line, both sides will be under pressure to deliver in this must-win contest. Multan Sultans ended the league phase in third place after a steady campaign, while Hyderabad Kingsmen booked their playoff berth after a strong late surge. Having already defeated Multan earlier in the tournament, Hyderabad will head into this fixture with confidence. Stay tuned for MUL vs HYK live score, MUL vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MUL vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.

Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans have been one of the more consistent sides this season, winning six of their 10 league-stage games. It was a mixture of a balanced squad and being able to perform in crunch moments that saw them finish in the top three.

The Sultans have had a good run, but will be disappointed with their recent loss to Hyderabad Kingsmen in group stage. That defeat did show a few cracks especially in the middle overs and they will be looking to rectify those mistakes in this knockout clash.

The team will bank on their experienced batting line-up to pick the early momentum while their bowlers need to execute plans to perfection. Multan will know one bad performance could end their campaign so expect them to come out with purpose.

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Hyderabad Kingsmen had a poor start to the season but they came back strongly in the second half of the tournament. Their better form saw them climb the table and secure a valuable spot in the playoffs.

Momentum is often a big factor in T20 cricket, and Hyderabad have plenty of that at the moment. Their latest win against Multan Sultans will also give them a mental edge going into this Eliminator.

The Kingsmen have got into the groove at the right time in the batting department. Their bowlers have been disciplined in defending totals and handling pressure situations. And if they keep that momentum up, Hyderabad could be a dangerous prospect in the playoffs.

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been the most entertaining venue of PSL 2026. It is a good batting surface with some high scores coming here in the past.

The ball tends to come on to the bat nicely and stroke players like to settle down and play their shots. But there have also been bowlers who bowl in disciplined lines and have smart variations of pace.

Conditions are expected to be conducive for batting and it could be another high-scoring contest. Chasing might be more popular if captains win the toss, especially under lights.