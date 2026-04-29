LIVE | Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: HYK On Top, Masood-Turner Hold Key For MUL

MUL vs HYK Live Score PSL 2026: Catch MUL vs HYK Live Score, MUL vs HYK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen League match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 from Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of MUL vs HYK on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.
Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Score and Updates PSL 2026: HYK On Top, Masood-Turner Hold Key For MUL. Hyderabad win toss and opt to field. The knockout stage of the Pakistan Super League 2026 begins with a high-stakes clash as Multan Sultans take on Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday, April 29. With a place in the next round on the line, both sides will be under pressure to deliver in this must-win contest. Multan Sultans ended the league phase in third place after a steady campaign, while Hyderabad Kingsmen booked their playoff berth after a strong late surge. Having already defeated Multan earlier in the tournament, Hyderabad will head into this fixture with confidence. Stay tuned for MUL vs HYK live score, MUL vs HYK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MUL vs HYK encounter here on NewsX.
Multan Sultans have been one of the more consistent sides this season, winning six of their 10 league-stage games. It was a mixture of a balanced squad and being able to perform in crunch moments that saw them finish in the top three.
The Sultans have had a good run, but will be disappointed with their recent loss to Hyderabad Kingsmen in group stage. That defeat did show a few cracks especially in the middle overs and they will be looking to rectify those mistakes in this knockout clash.
The team will bank on their experienced batting line-up to pick the early momentum while their bowlers need to execute plans to perfection. Multan will know one bad performance could end their campaign so expect them to come out with purpose.
Hyderabad Kingsmen had a poor start to the season but they came back strongly in the second half of the tournament. Their better form saw them climb the table and secure a valuable spot in the playoffs.
Momentum is often a big factor in T20 cricket, and Hyderabad have plenty of that at the moment. Their latest win against Multan Sultans will also give them a mental edge going into this Eliminator.
The Kingsmen have got into the groove at the right time in the batting department. Their bowlers have been disciplined in defending totals and handling pressure situations. And if they keep that momentum up, Hyderabad could be a dangerous prospect in the playoffs.
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been the most entertaining venue of PSL 2026. It is a good batting surface with some high scores coming here in the past.
The ball tends to come on to the bat nicely and stroke players like to settle down and play their shots. But there have also been bowlers who bowl in disciplined lines and have smart variations of pace.
Conditions are expected to be conducive for batting and it could be another high-scoring contest. Chasing might be more popular if captains win the toss, especially under lights.
Hyderabad Kingsmen tightened their grip on the match in the seventh over as Multan Sultans moved to 52/4 after seven overs.Saim Ayub made an immediate impact with the ball, conceding just five runs and claiming the key wicket of Ashton Turner. Turner tried to clear the boundary but mistimed his shot straight to deep mid-wicket, departing for 9 off 7 balls.Before his dismissal, Turner had picked up three runs, while Shan Masood continued to rotate strike with a single. Arafat Minhas got off the mark with one run on the final ball.Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 5 off 8 balls,...
Multan Sultans suffered a dramatic collapse after a bright start, slipping to 47/3 after 6 overs in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 against Hyderabad Kingsmen. The third over began positively as Steven Smith attacked Mohammad Ali with two boundaries and a couple, but his cameo ended on the final ball when he was caught for 13 off 10 balls. Multan moved to 28/1 after 3 overs. Akif Javed then struck a major blow in the fourth over by dismissing the dangerous Sahibzada Farhan for 15 off 12 balls after he miscued to cover-point. Only two runs came from the over as Multan...
Multan Sultans continued their positive start in the second over, collecting 11 runs to move to 18/0 after two overs in the PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 clash.
Akif Javed was introduced into the attack, but Sahibzada Farhan kept the scoreboard moving with an aggressive approach. He began the over with three runs through mid-on and later smashed a powerful boundary over wide mid-on. A wide delivery also added to Hyderabad Kingsmen’s troubles. Steven Smith rotated strike smartly and remained steady at the other end.
Farhan raced to 14 off 8 balls, while Smith was unbeaten on 3 off 4 deliveries.
Score after 2 overs: Multan Sultans 18/0
Multan Sultans made a cautious but decent start in the first over of their PSL 2026 Eliminator 1 clash against Hyderabad Kingsmen, reaching 7/0 after one over at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Mohammad Ali began with a disciplined over, but Sahibzada Farhan provided early momentum with a classy boundary over extra cover on the fifth ball. Farhan looked in good touch, scoring 6 off 4 deliveries, while Steven Smith rotated strike and remained unbeaten on 1 off 2 balls.
Score after 1 over: Multan Sultans 7/0
Labuschagne and Turner is match ready!
Should we call it Ajrak Derby?#MSvHK pic.twitter.com/mCTEa0KLwJ
— Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) April 29, 2026