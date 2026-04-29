West Bengal Exit Poll 2026: Which Pollsters Are Predicting Big BJP Win? Check Predictions By Axis My India, Matrize & Other Pollsters

In their projections via exit polls, the pollsters on Wednesday projected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections, whose polling concluded today evening. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats in the BJP’s corner while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats.

Meanwhile, as per Matrize too, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal.

The exit poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP’s corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee’s party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

These projections come after the final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour.

Till 5 PM, Purba Bardhaman district continued to maintain the lead with a whopping turnout of 92.46%, followed by Hooghly (90.34%), Nadia (90.28%), Howrah (89.44%) and North 24 Paraganas. South 24 Paraganas witnessed a turnout of 89.74% and 89.57% respectively.

The healthy figures highlight an intense wave of voter participation across both states as polling for the 294-member Legislative Assembly drew to a close, setting the stage for counting scheduled on May 4.

The main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent TMC seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state.

The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

The second phase of polling, along with a massive voter surge, also witnessed alleged incidents of violence with opposing parties levelling accusations of abuse and intimidation on the rival party.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Exit Polls 2026: Which Pollsters Get It Spot On, Who Misses Big? A Look at India’s Most Accurate Exit Pollsters