LIVE | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard IPL 2026 Live Updates: Quinton De Kock’s Hundred Propels MI To Huge Score | Shreyas Iyer’s PBKS Need 196 Runs To Win

MI vs PBKS Live Score and Updates IPL 2026: Catch Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Score, MI vs PBKS live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of the MI vs PBKS match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Mumbai here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of MI vs PBKS on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

MI vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Live Match Updates: Quinton de Kock, who replaced Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians’ playing XI, made the most of his chance in IPL 2026 as he scored a brilliant hundred, his third century in the Indian Premier League, to help Mumbai Indians post a strong total of 195/6 in 20 overs versus Punjab Kings in match no.24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Stay tuned for MI vs PBKS Live Score Today, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard, live cricket score, live score today, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings live score, IPL 2026 Live Match Score, key moments, and real-time coverage from MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 clash here on NewsX. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, he finished with a three-for for the visiting team.

TOSS— Shreyas Iyer calls it right at the toss as Punjab Kings decided to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in match no. 24 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the big news at the toss came from the MI camp, where the former five-time IPL-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, will miss the clash.

Mumbai Indians have hit a roadblock in their IPL 2026 season. After winning their first game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the five-time champions have suffered a three-match losing streak. On the other hand, the Punjab Kings have been flying high, being the only undefeated team in the tournament so far. As the two teams meet at Wankhede Stadium, it will be a crucial clash for the hosts. Another loss could see them playing catch-up for the rest of their matches. Meanwhile, PBKS with a win could jump to the top of the points table.

MI vs PBKS: Mumbai Indians Preview

Mumbai Indians find themselves at the bottom of the points table, just one point clear of Kolkata Knight Riders, who are in 10th place. With only a solitary win in four games, the Hardik Pandya-led side is in troubled waters. The lack of wickets for their ace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, would be a big concern. Former MI skipper and opening batter, Rohit Sharma, too, would be missing the clash after picking up a hamstring injury. His replacement at the top of the order will be under the spotlight.

MI vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Preview

Punjab Kings, like last season, have started the IPL 2026 season with pure domination. The Shreyas Iyer-led team is the only undefeated team in the tournament so far. In four games, PBKS have won three, while their clash against KKR was washed out. With seven points next to their name, the Kings are placed third on the points table. A win would take them to the top of the IPL 2026 points table.

Mumbai Indians Squad

Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Robin Minz, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

Punjab Kings Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis.