LIVE Score | Karachi 78/0 (9) | Karachi Whites vs Bahawalpur LIVE Updates Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026: Rain Halts Play, Saim Ayub 53* (33)

Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi were off to a brisk start with Saim Ayub notching up a fifty before rain played spoilsport and halted the match.

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Squads For National T20 Cup

Bahawalpur

Muhammad Imran (captain), Ali Shabbir (U21), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Guest), Mohammad Faizan Zafar, Haider Ali (Guest), Hasnain Majid (U21), Khaqan Basheer, Mohammad Akram (wk), Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Junaid, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi (Guest), Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan (Guest)

Reserves: Ali Hamza Waseem, Aoun Shahzad, Mohammad Faizan (U21), Amjad Ali, Gulfam Aziz

Karachi Whites

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad (U21), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan and Shan Masood

Reserves: Asadullah Hamza, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Sohail Khan (wk), Mir Hamza, Huzaifa Ahsan