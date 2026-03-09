LIVE TV
LIVE Score | Karachi 78/0 (9) | Karachi Whites vs Bahawalpur LIVE Updates Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026: Rain Halts Play, Saim Ayub 53* (33)

🕒 Updated: March 9, 2026 19:56:27 IST
✍️ Written by: Somya Kapoor

Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi were off to a brisk start with Saim Ayub notching up a fifty before rain played spoilsport and halted the match.

Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: X)

Karachi Region Whites vs Bahawalpur Region LIVE Score And Updates: Bahawalpur Region will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites in the first fixture of the day in Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 in Peshawar. Catch all the live score and updates from the match here. Karachi were off to a brisk start with Saim Ayub notching up a fifty before rain played spoilsport and halted the match. 

Squads For National T20 Cup

Bahawalpur

Muhammad Imran (captain), Ali Shabbir (U21), Daniyal Hussain Rajput (Guest), Mohammad Faizan Zafar, Haider Ali (Guest), Hasnain Majid (U21), Khaqan Basheer, Mohammad Akram (wk), Mohammad Azab, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Junaid, Muhammad Sarwar Afridi (Guest), Mohammad Sudais, Mohammad Umair and Saad Khan (Guest)

Reserves: Ali Hamza Waseem, Aoun Shahzad, Mohammad Faizan (U21), Amjad Ali, Gulfam Aziz

Karachi Whites

Saud Shakeel (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad (U21), Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan and Shan Masood

Reserves: Asadullah Hamza, Muhammad Tariq Khan, Sohail Khan (wk), Mir Hamza, Huzaifa Ahsan

Live Updates

  • 19:54 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup LIVE UPDATES

    The play has been STOPPED DUE TO RAIN!

  • 19:52 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 LIVE

    Just what we have been talking about. Saim Ayub has notched up a fifty. The opposition has been a bit sloppy in the field as well and Saim Ayub won’t let you breathe

  • 19:39 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    Pakistan National T20 Cup UPDATES

    This has been a batting masterclass from Saim Ayub in the run chase. He is not holding back from taking his chances. He has been a brilliant all-rounder for Pakistan

  • 19:28 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup Final LIVE UPDATES

    As expected, a brisk start from the two batters. Karachi seem to follow this template of scoring quick runs. They have been dominant so far in the run chase and will look to build on from here.

  • 19:12 (IST) 09 Mar 2026

    National T20 Cup LIVE SCORE

    Karachi have started the chase and what a way to begin proceedings. A boundary on the very first delivery of the innings. Good fielding effort though!

Load More
QUICK LINKS