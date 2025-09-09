Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Gen Z Protests Intensify

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has resigned from his post amid violent protests sparked by a government-imposed ban on popular social media platforms and growing public anger over corruption. The unrest turned deadly after police opened fire on protesters, reportedly killing at least 19 people. The escalating crisis in turn saw a curfew being imposed in Kathmandu and subsequent attacks on the homes of top political leaders.
Earlier during the day, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned from his post during an emergency cabinet meeting following the reported deaths of 19 protesters in police shooting-related incidents, AP reports.
Local authorities imposed indefinite curfew across Kathmandu and other urban centers across Nepal as unrest continues. Schools in the capital remain closed for the day, according to The Associated Press.
Protesters in Kathmandu attacked and set fire to homes of several top politicians, including leaders of Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal Maoist, plus a private school owned by the foreign minister’s family, The Associated Press reports.
Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has announced immediate resignation following deadly protests that were sparked by a controversial social media ban and mounting frustration over corruption, Reuters reports.