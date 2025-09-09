Live

Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Gen Z Protests Intensify

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has resigned from his post amid violent protests sparked by a government-imposed ban on popular social media platforms and growing public anger over corruption. The unrest turned deadly after police opened fire on protesters, reportedly killing at least 19 people. The escalating crisis in turn saw a curfew being imposed in Kathmandu and subsequent attacks on the homes of top political leaders. Nepal Unrest LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli has resigned after deadly protests over social media ban and corruption. At least 19 people have been reportedly killed as protesters attacked leaders' homes and demanded justice and political change. (Photo: Canva modified X images) Stay tuned with NewsX for all latest LIVE and Breaking News Updates on Nepal’s political crisis.

Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Oli has stepped down following deadly protests against a social media ban and allegations of widespread corruption. Protesters, many from the youth 'Gen Z,' clashed with police in Kathmandu, where at least 19 people were reportedly killed during rallies. The unrest saw homes set on fire, including those belonging to leaders of Nepal's largest parties and government ministers. The social media ban, aimed at stricter government control over social media platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube, triggered widespread outrage. Although the ban was lifted early Tuesday, tensions remain high amid calls for justice and political change. The Home Minister has also resigned, with the government vowing investigations and compensation for victims.