Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Gen Z Protests Intensify

🕒 Updated: September 9, 2025 15:27:58 IST
✍️ Written by: Kriti Dhingra

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has resigned from his post amid violent protests sparked by a government-imposed ban on popular social media platforms and growing public anger over corruption. The unrest turned deadly after police opened fire on protesters, reportedly killing at least 19 people. The escalating crisis in turn saw a curfew being imposed in Kathmandu and subsequent attacks on the homes of top political leaders.

Nepal Unrest LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli has resigned after deadly protests over social media ban and corruption. At least 19 people have been reportedly killed as protesters attacked leaders' homes and demanded justice and political change. (Photo: Canva modified X images)

Stay tuned with NewsX for all latest LIVE and Breaking News Updates on Nepal’s political crisis.

Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Oli has stepped down following deadly protests against a social media ban and allegations of widespread corruption. Protesters, many from the youth 'Gen Z,' clashed with police in Kathmandu, where at least 19 people were reportedly killed during rallies. The unrest saw homes set on fire, including those belonging to leaders of Nepal's largest parties and government ministers. The social media ban, aimed at stricter government control over social media platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube, triggered widespread outrage. Although the ban was lifted early Tuesday, tensions remain high amid calls for justice and political change. The Home Minister has also resigned, with the government vowing investigations and compensation for victims.

Live Updates

  • 15:26 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: Home Minister Resigns Amid Crisis

    Earlier during the day, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also resigned from his post during an emergency cabinet meeting following the reported deaths of 19 protesters in police shooting-related incidents, AP reports.

  • 15:22 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Nepal Unrest LIVE: Curfew Imposed in Kathmandu and Other Cities

    Local authorities imposed indefinite curfew across Kathmandu and other urban centers across Nepal as unrest continues. Schools in the capital remain closed for the day, according to The Associated Press.

  • 15:16 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Nepal Unrest LIVE: Protesters Set Fire to Political Leaders' Homes

    Protesters in Kathmandu attacked and set fire to homes of several top politicians, including leaders of Nepali Congress and the Communist Party of Nepal Maoist, plus a private school owned by the foreign minister’s family, The Associated Press reports.

  • 15:06 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Violent Protests

    Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli has announced immediate resignation following deadly protests that were sparked by a controversial social media ban and mounting frustration over corruption, Reuters reports.

Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Gen Z Protests Intensify

Nepal Political Crisis LIVE: PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns As Gen Z Protests Intensify

QUICK LINKS