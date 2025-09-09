LIVE TV
Video: Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel Beaten, Kicked Chased By Protestors

Video: Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel Beaten, Kicked Chased By Protestors

Nepal’s Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel was reportedly assaulted by protestors, a video of which went viral online. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and several ministers resigned amid intensifying unrest. Protestors have torched homes of top leaders and set the parliament on fire as deadly clashes continue.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 9, 2025 16:51:24 IST

Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel has reportedly been assaulted by protestors, with a video of the incident going viral on social media. Meanwhile, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned with several other ministers. On Tuesday, protests turned deadly even after 19 people were killed on Monday.

Viral Video Shows Finance Minister Under Attack  

The widely shared clip shows a man running down a street surrounded by protestors. As he attempts to flee, one individual is seen kicking him while others catch hold of him. Several reports have identified the man as Bishnu Paudel.  

However, NewsX has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of the person being attacked.  

Homes of Prime Minister, President, Other Leaders Set on Fire  

Earlier in the day, Paudel’s residence was reportedly set ablaze by protestors, according to local media. He was not the only leader targeted.

Protestors also torched the homes of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and several other senior figures in and around Kathmandu, with videos of the incidents widely surfacing on social media.  

Among those whose houses were attacked are Sher Bahadur Deuba, leader of the Nepali Congress; President Ram Chandra Poude; Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak; and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist), according to reports by the Associated Press.  

Parliament Set on Fire  

Protestors further stormed Nepal’s parliament building on Tuesday, setting it on fire.  

“Hundreds have breached the parliament area and torched the main building,” Ekram Giri, spokesman for the Parliament Secretariat, told AFP.  

The nationwide protests have turned deadly, with at least 19 people confirmed dead in clashes so far. The protests, driven largely by the country’s youth, continue despite the imposition of a curfew.  

Demonstrators have taken to the streets against corruption, unemployment, and the controversial social media ban that temporarily blocked access to Facebook, YouTube, and X before it was lifted.  

QUICK LINKS