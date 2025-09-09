LIVE TV
Home > World > KP Sharma Oli Net Worth: How Rich Is Nepal’s Ex-PM As He Resigns Amid Gen Z Protests?

KP Sharma Oli Net Worth: How Rich Is Nepal’s Ex-PM As He Resigns Amid Gen Z Protests?

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after Gen Z-led protests over corruption, unemployment, and a social media ban turned deadly, leaving 19 dead and 300 injured. The unrest intensified despite a curfew. His resignation also brought attention to his net worth, including gold, land holdings, and millions in bank deposits.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 9, 2025 16:19:42 IST

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Monday, stepping down under increasing pressure following one of the deadliest crackdowns in recent years that left at least 19 people dead and reignited nationwide protests.

The resignation came as protests, driven largely by Gen Z Nepalis, intensified across the country. On Tuesday, defying a strict curfew, protesters once again filled the streets to express anger over corruption, soaring unemployment, and the government’s controversial social media ban. The restrictions, which cut off access to Facebook, YouTube, and X, were later lifted, but resentment had already surged.

Protest Turn Deadly, 19 Killed in Nepal

According to police, at least 19 people were killed in clashes in Kathmandu on Monday. Two more deaths were reported in Sunsari district. Hundreds of others sustained injuries, including more than 100 police personnel.

Amnesty International said that live ammunition had been used against demonstrators. The United Nations called for a swift and transparent investigation into the crackdown.

Also Read: Why Nepal Banned Social Media And How It Sparked Deadly Gen Z Protests

Who Is KP Sharma Oli?

Oli, who served as the 45th Prime Minister of Nepal, is also the President of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML). He assumed office on 15 July 2024. This was his third tenure as PM of Nepal. Earlier, he served from 11 October 2015 to 24 July 2016, and from 15 February 2018 to 13 July 2021.

He was born on 23 February 1952 in Nepal’s eastern Terhathum District.

KP Sharma Oli Net Worth

Kathmandu Post published a report in 2018 detailing the fortunes of the now former PM. Oli had approximately 17 to 18 tolas of gold and 5.2 million Nepali rupees in his bank account. This disclosure was made during his second term as Prime Minister.

He also owns 1.5 ropani of land in Bhaktapur. His wife, Radhika Shakya, owns ten kattha of land in Jhapa and holds 2.5 million Nepali rupees in her bank account.

Also Read: What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News

Tags: kp sharma olikp sharma oli net worthNepal newsnepal-protests

