Home > World > What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News

What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News

Nepal plunged into chaos as Gen Z protests over corruption and social media bans turned deadly. PM KP Sharma Oli resigned amid violent demonstrations that left 19 dead and 300 injured. Protesters stormed Parliament and leaders’ residences demanding immediate political change.

PM Oli resigns as violent Gen Z protests over corruption and social media bans leave 19 dead, 300 injured in Nepal. Photos: X.
PM Oli resigns as violent Gen Z protests over corruption and social media bans leave 19 dead, 300 injured in Nepal. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 9, 2025 15:41:11 IST

Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, on Tuesday, resigned after Gen Z protests rocked the country over corruption charges, which were fueled by the ban of 26 social media platforms. The protests turned violent, leading to the deaths of 19 people, while more than 300 were injured. Authorities extended the curfew, but protestors didn’t budge, continuing the demonstrations. 

Protestors even vandalized the residences of leaders, including Prime Minister Oli, President of Nepal, and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in Khumaltar, Lalitpur. The House of Ram Chandra Paudel, President of Nepal, was also burnt.

Key roads leading to Parliament and other official places were blocked by protestors. Police tried to stop; however, the protestors continued while chanting slogans against the government. Videos of violent clashes between the Gen Z protestors and police in Kathmandu are emerging on social media. 

What Led To Violent Nepal Protests?

The protests were actually against the corruption in the government. However, the protest intensified after a recent ban on social media apps across the country.

Protesters demanded the immediate resignation of PM Oli and stated they would continue their demonstrations until their demand was met.

The government lifted the social media ban after an emergency cabinet meeting late Monday. The ban had targeted sites that failed to comply with a registration deadline set by Nepal’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology.

How Nepal Government Responded

In a statement late Monday, PM Oli announced the lifting of the social media restrictions.

He blamed the violence on “infiltration by various vested interest groups” and pledged that the government would establish a committee to investigate the protests. Financial relief would also be provided to victims, and free treatment would be offered to those injured during the unrest.

Gen Z Protestors Storm Parliament

Despite the lifting of the ban, protests escalated on Tuesday. Minutes before PM Oli resigned, Gen Z protestors stormed Parliament, setting one of the buildings on fire. Demonstrators also torched Oli’s residence in Bhaktapur’s Balkot area, as well as properties of other senior leaders.

Visuals showed thousands of protesters surrounding the Parliament, with thick plumes of grey and black smoke rising from the premises. Even as the fire raged, the protesters continued marching, shouting slogans and raising flags.

Key Developments in the Nepal Protests

Protests erupted on Tuesday following the partial lifting of a social media ban.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office imposed an indefinite curfew within the Ring Road.

Security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Kathmandu and Itahari on Monday, leaving at least 19 dead.

Protesters continued to denounce the government’s authoritarian measures, demanding PM Oli’s resignation.

PM KP Sharma Oli officially stepped down on Tuesday.

A committee will investigate the protests, and victims will receive financial assistance.

Also Read: 19 Killed, Roads Blocked, Mass Protest! Here’s How GenZ Conducted Their First Protest, To Remove Ban From Social Media In Nepal

What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News

