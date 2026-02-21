PAK vs NZ Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Full Scorecard And Updates: Pakistan’s Semifinal Hopes Suffer Huge Blow After Washout vs New Zealand in Colombo

PAK vs NZ Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Catch PAK vs NZ full scorecard, NZ vs PAK Super 8 match cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Colombo here on NewsX.

PAK vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Today Match Updates From Colombo on NewsX Heavy Rain in Colombo | Image Credit: X/ BlackCaps

PAK vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: MATCH CALLED OFF! New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at R.Premadas in Colombo on Saturday. Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled. Stay tuned for PAK vs NZ live score, live cricket score, NZ vs PAK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NZ vs PAK encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, Pakistan bolstered their batting unit as they include seasoned campaigner Fakhar Zaman in their playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against New Zealand on 21 February in Colombo. Toss Update — Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Both teams entered the next round after winning three of their four group-stage matches and will be eager to begin their Super 8 campaign with a crucial victory. Historically, Pakistan have enjoyed a slight edge over New Zealand in T20 World Cup meetings, but the Kiwis come into this contest in strong form after impressive performances during the group stages.

PAK vs NZ Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah.