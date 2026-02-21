LIVE TV
PAK vs NZ Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Full Scorecard And Updates: Pakistan’s Semifinal Hopes Suffer Huge Blow After Washout vs New Zealand in Colombo

🕒 Updated: February 21, 2026 22:55:03 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

PAK vs NZ Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Catch PAK vs NZ full scorecard, NZ vs PAK Super 8 match cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 from Colombo here on NewsX.

PAK vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Today Match Updates From Colombo on NewsX Heavy Rain in Colombo | Image Credit: X/ BlackCaps
PAK vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Today Match Updates From Colombo on NewsX Heavy Rain in Colombo | Image Credit: X/ BlackCaps

PAK vs NZ Live Score Today T20 World Cup 2026 Live Match Updates: MATCH CALLED OFF! New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match at R.Premadas in Colombo on Saturday. Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled. Stay tuned for PAK vs NZ live score, live cricket score, NZ vs PAK live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NZ vs PAK encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, Pakistan bolstered their batting unit as they include seasoned campaigner Fakhar Zaman in their playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against New Zealand on 21 February in Colombo. Toss Update — Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. Both teams entered the next round after winning three of their four group-stage matches and will be eager to begin their Super 8 campaign with a crucial victory. Historically, Pakistan have enjoyed a slight edge over New Zealand in T20 World Cup meetings, but the Kiwis come into this contest in strong form after impressive performances during the group stages. 

ALSO READ: PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

PAK vs NZ Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell (C), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson. 
ALSO READ: Pakistan Semifinal Chances: What Happens if PAK vs NZ Is Washed Out in T20 World Cup 2026 Qualification Scenarios Explained

Live Updates

  • 22:33 (IST) 21 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Iceland cricket back at it again!

  • 22:29 (IST) 21 Feb 2026

    PAK vs NZ Live Score Today: Pakistan legend, Saqlain roasts Pakistan cricket team

  • 21:22 (IST) 21 Feb 2026

    Live Score Today NZ vs PAK T20: Pakistan-New Zealand share one point each

  • 21:00 (IST) 21 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Pakistan vs New Zealand match called off!

    MATCH CALLED OFF! The first Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday was abandoned due to rain. Both sides receive one point each.

  • 20:53 (IST) 21 Feb 2026

    PAK vs NZ Live Score Today: Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 clash... WASHOUT

    Official Update: The opening Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand has been officially called off due to persistent rain. With no result possible, both teams share one point each as the tournament’s Super 8 stage begins with a washout.

