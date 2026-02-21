PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: As Pakistan and New Zealand came together for the first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the rain gods decided to spoil the fun at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While both teams are looking to perform well to secure the win and start the Super 8 round on a high note, the weather conditions in Colombo have added extra pressure on the players.

No Impact Of Rain On Toss Decision

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner walked out for the toss when there was a brief break in the showers and the covers were removed. Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.

Just when Salman Ali Agha started explaining the changes in the playing XI, the showers returned, forcing the groundsmen to put the covers back onto the ground. Since then, the players from both sides have remained inside their dressing rooms.

Meanwhile, the match is expected to be heavily affected by the rain, as according to the weather forecast, the chance of rain is likely to fall around 20 per cent in the next few hours. With Colombo’s ground known for its efficient drainage system, there is still hope that play can go ahead if the rain stops for a decent stretch of time.

What If PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Gets Washed Out? If the Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match is abandoned, the rules are clear. As per ICC regulations for the 2026 T20 World Cup, at least five overs per side must be bowled to produce a result. If that does not happen, the game will be declared a No Result. There is no reserve day for Super 8 matches. So if rain prevents a proper contest, both Pakistan and New Zealand will share one point each. The cut-off time for completing a shortened match is 11:10 PM local time, including an extra 60-minute buffer for rain delays. A shared point could shake up Group 2, especially with tough games against England and Sri Lanka still to come in the race for the semifinals. Colombo Weather Update Rain is forecast in Colombo through the night, which raises concerns about possible delays or interruptions. The situation remains uncertain, and both teams will be hoping the weather clears in time for a full game. PAK vs NZ Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI Of Both Teams

Pakistan Playing XI vs New Zealand: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand Playing XI vs Pakistan: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

