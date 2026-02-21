LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

Here’s what happens if the PAK vs NZ Super 8 match in the T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out, including ICC rules, cut-off time, points distribution and the latest Colombo weather update.

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out? | Image Source - AFP
PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out? | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 21, 2026 20:22:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: As Pakistan and New Zealand came together for the first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the rain gods decided to spoil the fun at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While both teams are looking to perform well to secure the win and start the Super 8 round on a high note, the weather conditions in Colombo have added extra pressure on the players.

No Impact Of Rain On Toss Decision

Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner walked out for the toss when there was a brief break in the showers and the covers were removed. Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.

Just when Salman Ali Agha started explaining the changes in the playing XI, the showers returned, forcing the groundsmen to put the covers back onto the ground. Since then, the players from both sides have remained inside their dressing rooms.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, the match is expected to be heavily affected by the rain, as according to the weather forecast, the chance of rain is likely to fall around 20 per cent in the next few hours. With Colombo’s ground known for its efficient drainage system, there is still hope that play can go ahead if the rain stops for a decent stretch of time.

What If PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Gets Washed Out?

If the Pakistan vs New Zealand Super 8 match is abandoned, the rules are clear. As per ICC regulations for the 2026 T20 World Cup, at least five overs per side must be bowled to produce a result. If that does not happen, the game will be declared a No Result.

There is no reserve day for Super 8 matches. So if rain prevents a proper contest, both Pakistan and New Zealand will share one point each. The cut-off time for completing a shortened match is 11:10 PM local time, including an extra 60-minute buffer for rain delays.

A shared point could shake up Group 2, especially with tough games against England and Sri Lanka still to come in the race for the semifinals.

Colombo Weather Update

Rain is forecast in Colombo through the night, which raises concerns about possible delays or interruptions. The situation remains uncertain, and both teams will be hoping the weather clears in time for a full game.

PAK vs NZ Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XI Of Both Teams 

Pakistan Playing XI vs New Zealand: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

New Zealand Playing XI vs Pakistan: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

ALSO READ: Sanju Samson Or Abhishek Sharma? Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up Before IND vs SA Super 8 In T20 World Cup 2026

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 8:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Colombo weather forecastPAK vs NZPAK vs NZ rain updatePakistan vs New Zealandsuper 8t20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?
PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?
PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?
PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

QUICK LINKS