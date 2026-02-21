PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Is Washed Out?

PAK vs NZ Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026: As Pakistan and New Zealand came together for the first Super 8 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the rain gods decided to spoil the fun at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While both teams are looking to perform well to secure the win and start the Super 8 round on a high note, the weather conditions in Colombo have added extra pressure on the players.
No Impact Of Rain On Toss Decision
Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, and New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner walked out for the toss when there was a brief break in the showers and the covers were removed. Salman Ali Agha won the toss and elected to bat first.
Just when Salman Ali Agha started explaining the changes in the playing XI, the showers returned, forcing the groundsmen to put the covers back onto the ground. Since then, the players from both sides have remained inside their dressing rooms.
Meanwhile, the match is expected to be heavily affected by the rain, as according to the weather forecast, the chance of rain is likely to fall around 20 per cent in the next few hours. With Colombo’s ground known for its efficient drainage system, there is still hope that play can go ahead if the rain stops for a decent stretch of time.
Pakistan Playing XI vs New Zealand: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
New Zealand Playing XI vs Pakistan: Tim Seifert (w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
