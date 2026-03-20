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LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today, South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bowlers Put New Zealand on Top, South Africa Reeling at Eden Park | SA: 112/8 After 16 Overs

🕒 Updated: March 20, 2026 13:07:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

Catch NZ vs SA Live score, NZ vs SA T20 live updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of New Zealand vs South Africa at Eden Park in Auckland here on NewsX. You can watch the live streaming of NZ vs SA T20 on Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV app, and FanCode.

New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS
New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates. Image Credit: X/@BLACKCAPS

NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates: New Zealand did not take a wrong step right from the point they won the toss. With the ball in hand, the Blackcaps were right on the money as they managed to bowl South Africa out for another low score. Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, James Neesham, and Cole McConchie were among the wickets. Stay tuned for NZ vs SA live score, live cricket score, NZ vs SA live cricket score, live score, NZ vs SA live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NZ vs SA encounter here on NewsX.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper, Mitchell Santner, won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the third T20I at Eden Park in Auckland.

After two games in New Zealand, the five-match T20I series between the Blackcaps and the Proteas is all square. South Africa exacted revenge for their loss in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in the first game after bowling the Kiwis out for 91 runs. The hosts made a sensational comeback in the series in the second clash to square the series 1-1. Meanwhile, after two low-scoring games in the series, a run-fest could be on the cards as the action moves to Eden Park in Auckland. 

NZ vs SA Live Score Today 3rd T20I Updates

New Zealand took the advantage early in the clash after picking up the first wicket in the second over. They did not take their foot off the pedal from that point onwards. The hosts continued to chip away with wickets as South Africa lost five wickets in eight overs. 

New Zealand Preview

Devon Conway led the batting charts in the second game after New Zealand were bowled out for a shambolic total of 91 runs in the series opener. The left-handed batter was named the player of the series for his 60-run knock off 49 balls. His anchor knock allowed the likes of Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner, Cole McConchie, and Josh Clarkson to play their game freely, helping the hosts put up a winning total. With the ball in hand, Lockie Ferguson and Ben Sears picked up crucial three-fers in the second innings as the visitors were bowled out for a total of 107 runs. 

South Africa Preview

South Africa got a taster of their own medicine in the second game as they were bowled out for only 107 runs. After impressing with the ball in the first game, the bowling attack from the Proteas appeared to be toothless in the next game. Skipper Keshav Maharaj and his spin partner, George Linde, were ineffective in the first innings. The two spinners bowled three overs each and gave away a combined total of 78 runs while picking up two wickets. The experienced Maharaj was the bigger disappointment as he gave away 45 in his three overs while accounting for Tom Latham’s wicket.

As the boundary dimension at Eden Park will be shorter, the South African bowling unit will have their task cut out as they attempt to make a comeback in the series. The visitors could drop Linde and bring pacer Andile Simelane in the playing XI. 

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (C), Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Josh Clarkson, Bevon Jacobs, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Ben Sears, Katene D Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Zakary Foulkes

South Africa Squad

Keshav Maharaj (C), Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Prenelan Subrayen, Dian Forrester, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla, Rubin Hermann, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena

NZ vs SA: Head To Head

South Africa holds a massive lead when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams. The Proteas have won 13 of the 22 T20Is these teams have played against each other. 

Live Updates

  • 12:58 (IST) 20 Mar 2026

    NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: South Africa Lose Their Ninth Wicket!

    South Africa continued to lose the plot in Auckland as the visitors lost their ninth wicket. Ben Sears picked up his second wicket, dismissing Keshav Maharaj in the 17th over. 

  • 12:51 (IST) 20 Mar 2026

    NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Two Wickets For Jamieson In The Over!

    One brings two as Kyle Jamieson gets his second wicket of the over, dismissing Gerald Coetzee. It was a slower delivery from the pacer which was edged behind by Coetzee to Tom Latham.

  • 12:47 (IST) 20 Mar 2026

    NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Jamieson Gets His First Wicket

    Kyle Jamieson got his first wicket to break a crucial eighth-wicket stand. The pacer dismissed George Linde on the second ball of the 15th over as South Africa lost their sevent wicket. 

  • 12:43 (IST) 20 Mar 2026

    NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Linde Gets On The Attack

    South Africa seems to have had a shift in gears despite losing six wickets early in the innings. The Proteas, after scoring 12 runs in the previous over, struck a couple of boundaries against Neesham in the 14th over. 

  • 12:38 (IST) 20 Mar 2026

    NZ vs SA 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Coetzee Goes After Mitchell Santner

    Finally, some attack from South Africa as Gerald Coetzee decides to take on the short boundaries at Eden Park. The fast bowler struck Santner for a four and a six off consecutive deliveries in the 13th over. 

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LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today, South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bowlers Put New Zealand on Top, South Africa Reeling at Eden Park | SA: 112/8 After 16 Overs

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LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today, South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bowlers Put New Zealand on Top, South Africa Reeling at Eden Park | SA: 112/8 After 16 Overs
LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today, South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bowlers Put New Zealand on Top, South Africa Reeling at Eden Park | SA: 112/8 After 16 Overs
LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today, South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bowlers Put New Zealand on Top, South Africa Reeling at Eden Park | SA: 112/8 After 16 Overs
LIVE | NZ vs SA Live Score Today, South Africa Tour Of New Zealand, 3rd T20I Match Updates: Bowlers Put New Zealand on Top, South Africa Reeling at Eden Park | SA: 112/8 After 16 Overs

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