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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

🕒 Updated: April 28, 2026 10:26:21 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Kerala Lottery Result
Kerala Lottery Result

Kerala Lottery Result Today (28-04-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SS’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. The Dhanalekshmi lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Sthree Sakthi SS-517 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Samrudhi SM- 52 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 28-04-2026, Full List of Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:  (FOR REMAINING ALL THE SERIES)

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 28-04-2025: Prize structure of Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Lottery Result

Live Updates

  • 10:25 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result LIVE day 28-04-2026: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 10:14 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    Kerala Lottery Result Today LIVE: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for the Kerala Lottery results on 27 April, 2026. Please note that purchasing Kerala lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Kerala State Lottery Result Today 28.04.2026, Sthree Sakthi SS-517 Tuesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Full Complete List | 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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