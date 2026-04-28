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Home > Entertainment News > Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: The film shows a steady hold in week four. Check India net, gross figures, trends, and audience response.

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross
Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: April 28, 2026 12:29:04 IST

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Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: The movie Vaazha 2 has achieved box office success through its 27th day of theatrical release. The fourth week of the movie’s theatrical performance shows the same level of audience interest as its previous three weeks. The Malayalam comedy-drama maintains its audience appeal because people continue to watch the film after they learn about its strengths through word-of-mouth.

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27

The film Vaazha 2 has achieved ₹38.10 crore in net box office revenue after 27 days which brings its total gross revenue in India close to ₹44.50 crore. The film maintains consistent performance throughout the week despite facing expected reductions in viewer numbers.

The film performed well during its third weekend but experienced the typical weekday drop which stopped short of complete collapse. The Day 27 collection numbers showed a stable performance because the film still attracts viewers in certain regions.

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The movie had crossed ₹37 crore by Day 26, and the Day 27 growth, though minimal, indicates a stable trend. The performance of this Malayalam movie depends on audience word-of-mouth because the film lacks mainstream promotional activities.

About the Film

Vaazha 2 serves as a sequel to the successful coming-of-age comedy which combines comedic elements with real-life situations. The film presents a lighthearted story which examines friendship and youth challenges and common everyday situations.

The film showcases a young cast who represent contemporary Kerala youth culture which enables students and young adults to connect with the movie. 

Cast and Performances

The film combines returning actors with new performers who create performances that feel authentic and captivating. The character interactions between actors stand out as one of the main attractions of the production.

The film features performances which look genuine and natural which enables the movie to resonate with its intended viewers while attracting audiences who want to watch the film more than once during its theatrical run.

Also Read: Aadu 3 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Plot & Review | When & Where To Watch Jayasurya’s Comedy Thriller Online 

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Tags: Malayalam box office 2026Malayalam movie releases April 2026Vaazha 2Vaazha 2 box office collectionVaazha 2 day 27 collectionVaazha 2 latestVaazha 2 OTT

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Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

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Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

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Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross
Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross
Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross
Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Film Crosses ₹38 Cr India Net, ₹44.50 Cr Gross

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