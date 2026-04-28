LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan domestic violence India 2026 BMW M440i crime news donald trump Infosys buzzing stocks bisexual controversy bullion market ATS afghanistan Shakira Faridabad crime james vasanthan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Aadu 3 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Plot & Review | When & Where To Watch Jayasurya’s Comedy Thriller Online

Aadu 3 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Plot & Review | When & Where To Watch Jayasurya’s Comedy Thriller Online

Aadu 3 Release: Aadu 3 is finally heading to OTT after creating buzz among fans of the franchise and its cult comedy style. The film brings a mix of comedy, action and chaotic storytelling, making it a highly anticipated watch for those who loved the previous parts. Viewers are especially excited to see how the story expands with new twists while keeping the original humor intact. From ott release date to movie review, here’s everything you need to know about the South film Aadu 3.

Published By: Published: April 28, 2026 11:48:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Aadu 3 OTT Release Date
1/6
Aadu 3 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Plot & Review | When & Where To Watch Jayasurya's Comedy Thriller Online

Aadu 3 OTT Release Date

Aadu 3 will start streaming from May 1, 2026, after its theatrical run. The film quickly moved to OTT due to strong demand and fan anticipation online.

You Might Be Interested In
Aadu 3 OTT Platform
2/6

Aadu 3 OTT Platform

The movie will stream on ZEE5, which holds its digital rights. It will be available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider Indian audience.

Aadu 3 Story
3/6

Aadu 3 Story

The film follows Shaji Pappan and his gang caught in chaotic situations involving multiple timelines, reincarnations, and unexpected twists, leading to a mix of fantasy, action, and absurd comedy.

You Might Be Interested In
Aadu 3 Cast
4/6

Aadu 3 Cast

The film stars Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, and Vijay Babu, reprising their popular roles.

Aadu 3 Review
5/6

Aadu 3 Review

Aadu 3 received mixed reviews. While its humor and fan-service moments entertained audiences, critics felt the story was stretched and less engaging compared to earlier parts of the franchise.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The information provided about Aadu 3 OTT release, including date and platform, is based on currently available reports and may be subject to change.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS