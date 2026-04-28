Aadu 3 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Plot & Review | When & Where To Watch Jayasurya’s Comedy Thriller Online

Aadu 3 Release: Aadu 3 is finally heading to OTT after creating buzz among fans of the franchise and its cult comedy style. The film brings a mix of comedy, action and chaotic storytelling, making it a highly anticipated watch for those who loved the previous parts. Viewers are especially excited to see how the story expands with new twists while keeping the original humor intact. From ott release date to movie review, here’s everything you need to know about the South film Aadu 3.