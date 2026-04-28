Aadu 3 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Cast, Plot & Review | When & Where To Watch Jayasurya’s Comedy Thriller Online
Aadu 3 Release: Aadu 3 is finally heading to OTT after creating buzz among fans of the franchise and its cult comedy style. The film brings a mix of comedy, action and chaotic storytelling, making it a highly anticipated watch for those who loved the previous parts. Viewers are especially excited to see how the story expands with new twists while keeping the original humor intact. From ott release date to movie review, here’s everything you need to know about the South film Aadu 3.
Aadu 3 OTT Release Date
Aadu 3 will start streaming from May 1, 2026, after its theatrical run. The film quickly moved to OTT due to strong demand and fan anticipation online.
Aadu 3 OTT Platform
The movie will stream on ZEE5, which holds its digital rights. It will be available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider Indian audience.
Aadu 3 Story
The film follows Shaji Pappan and his gang caught in chaotic situations involving multiple timelines, reincarnations, and unexpected twists, leading to a mix of fantasy, action, and absurd comedy.
Aadu 3 Cast
The film stars Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, and Vijay Babu, reprising their popular roles.
Aadu 3 Review
Aadu 3 received mixed reviews. While its humor and fan-service moments entertained audiences, critics felt the story was stretched and less engaging compared to earlier parts of the franchise.
Disclaimer
The information provided about Aadu 3 OTT release, including date and platform, is based on currently available reports and may be subject to change.