Kerala ‘Hartal’ Today Over BDS Student’s Death: Check What’s Open And Closed, Key Services Hit And Travel Disruptions Across The State

Kerala Hartal: A statewide hartal is underway in Kerala on Tuesday, called over the death of first-year BDS student Nithin Raj. The 12-hour shutdown began at 6 am and will continue till 6 pm, with Dalit and Adivasi organisations demanding swift arrests and stronger action in the Kannur Dental College case. Essential services have been kept out of the strike.

Protest Demands And Background

The call for hartal has come from the Justice for Nithin Raj Action Council along with around 52 Dalit and Adivasi groups. They are seeking the arrest of those linked to the student’s death, a court-monitored investigation, and cancellation of the affiliation of Anjarakandy Dental College.

The organisations have also demanded ₹10 crore as compensation for the family and implementation of the Rohit Vemula Act in higher education institutions.

According to the action council, Nithin Raj was found injured on the college campus on April 10 and later died. Protesters have alleged that he faced harassment by faculty members over caste and complexion, turning the case into a larger issue of discrimination on campuses.

What’s Open, What’s Shut

The impact of the hartal is uneven across the state. While organisers urged businesses to shut, several trade bodies have chosen not to support the protest.

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has asked its members to keep shops open, saying the investigation appears to be moving in the right direction. Textile traders have also stayed away from the shutdown, with the Kerala Textiles and Garments Federation directing members to continue operations, citing ongoing losses in the sector.

As a result, many shops and commercial establishments are functioning, especially in urban areas, leading to partial normalcy.

Transport Disruptions And Public Movement

Public transport services are facing a mixed situation. In Kannur, private bus operators said services would run normally. The organisers had earlier stated that vehicles would not be stopped by force and appealed for cooperation.

However, there have been reports of buses being blocked in some areas during the morning hours, causing delays and inconvenience to commuters.

Exams Postponed Across Universities

The hartal has affected academic schedules, with key universities postponing examinations.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has deferred all exams scheduled for Tuesday.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has also postponed exams planned for the day, including those set for April 28 earlier this week. Revised dates will be announced later.

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