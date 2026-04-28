Weather Update Today (28 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

Weather Today 28 April, 2026: North India, especially Delhi-NCR, is encountering a major weather change on April 28, 2026, which brings relief from the extreme heatwave through forecasted thunderstorms and strong winds and light precipitation. India starts its week with two different weather conditions because northern and western and central Indian regions experience extreme summer temperatures but the hill states will have light rain and their mountain areas will receive scattered snowfall. The northeastern and Himalayan regions show a temperature difference between the two areas which experiences heat stress while the other area faces pre-monsoon weather instability.

Heatwave Hits Telangana: Schools in Hyderabad Shift Timings, Closures Under Consideration?

The Telangana government has confirmed that all schools across the state, whether government-run, government-aided, or private, will go on summer break starting April 28 2026 because of the heat waves . The extended summer break provides benefits to both students and teachers, as well as school staff members throughout the state. The Department of Education has authorized schools to schedule additional classes during holiday breaks for schools that require more time to finish their remaining curriculum materials.

Arise Over Heatwave and Revised School Timings in Delhi Heatwave alert pushes Delhi-NCR schools to revise timings .

In the Delhi- National Capital Region (NCR), some schools have shifted their working hours Because of extreme heat.

In the Noida and Greater Noida area, the District Magistrate has issued a mandatory revision for all schools Government, Private, CBSE & ICSE.

From Monday, 27 April, Noida schools were asked to revise their timings to 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

In Delhi, a blanket state-wide timing change has not been finalised yet, but Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the immediate implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026.

Rising Heat in Maharashtra: Is It Time to Shut Schools for Student Safety?

MUMBAI: Due to the ongoing heat wave in the state, the School Education department has issued an order mandating that all schools operate only in the morning. Afternoon sessions have been strictly prohibited across the state.

Revised timing in Maharatra?

According to the circular, primary schools will function from 7:00am to 11:15 am and secondary schools will operate from 7:00am to 11:45am. The instruction is applicable to all schools in the state irrespective of the management.

Where we can find snow today (28th April, 2026)?

There are highly chances where people can experience snowfall:

Manali and nearby areas (Himachal Pradesh)

Leh and nearby areas

Here are the full list of temperature of Indian metro cities today (28th April, 2026):

Mumbai temperature Today (28th April, 2026)

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 30°C

The weather in Mumbai will remain warm and humid throughout the day because of cloudy periods which will be interrupted by light sea breezes that provide some comfort to people but there is a possibility of scattered coastal rain showers occurring later in the day.

Chennai Weather Today (28th April, 2026)

Minimum: 29°C

Maximum: 37°C

Chennai is expected to remain hot and humid through the day.

Hyderabad Weather Today (28th April, 2026)

Minimum: 28°C

Maximum: 41°C

Hyderabad is likely to experience a hot day during the afternoon Weather conditions may shift slightly by evening, as a few areas thunderstorm activity.

Karnataka Weather Today (28th April, 2026)

Minimum: 22°C

Maximum: 36°C

Karnataka will see mixed weather conditions. Bengaluru Karnataka remains hotter and drier where as southern parts may stay pleasant by night.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today (28th April, 2026)

Minimum: 32°C

Extreme heatwave conditions affect large areas of Uttar Pradesh which include the big cities of Lucknow, Kanpur and Prayagraj that may experience temperatures reaching 45°C. storm activity during the night. Evening gusty winds or isolated storm activity are possible in some districts.

Rajasthan Weather Today (28th April, 2026)

Minimum: 30°C

Maximum: 43°C

Rajasthan remains in its ongoing dry desert heat . high temperatures because of dusty winds which make outdoor activities dangerous during peak. Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner are likely to record high temperatures with dusty winds and outdoor movement during peak hours is not advised.

🌇 Sunrise & Sunset Timings — 28 April 2026 (Top Indian Cities)

City Sunrise Sunset Delhi 5:55 AM 6:47 PM Mumbai 6:10 AM 6:58 PM Kolkata 5:10 AM 5:59 PM Chennai 5:50 AM 6:15 PM Bengaluru 5:55 AM 6:25 PM Hyderabad 5:55 AM 6:30 PM

🌤️ India Weather Today – 28 April 2026

Location Min Temp Max Temp Weather Summary Mumbai 28°C 30°C Warm & humid, cloudy with light sea breeze, chance of evening coastal showers Chennai 29°C 37°C Hot & humid throughout the day Hyderabad 28°C 41°C Very hot afternoon, slight chance of evening thunderstorms Karnataka 22°C 36°C Mixed weather; hot & dry overall, cooler in southern parts at night Uttar Pradesh 32°C Up to 45°C Severe heatwave, gusty winds & possible night storms in some areas Rajasthan 30°C 43°C Dry desert heat, dusty winds, extreme daytime conditions

🌤️ India Weather Forecast (Next 10 Days: 28 Apr – 7 May 2026)

Date Mumbai Chennai Hyderabad Karnataka Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan Apr 28 28–30°C, humid, cloudy 29–37°C, hot 28–41°C, very hot 22–36°C, mixed 32–45°C, heatwave 30–43°C, dry heat Apr 29 27–31°C, humid 29–37°C, humid 27–41°C, hot 22–35°C, cloudy 31–45°C, heatwave 30–43°C, dusty Apr 30 27–32°C, slight relief 29–38°C, hot 27–40°C, storm chance 22–35°C, thunderstorm 30–44°C, hot 29–42°C, dry May 1 27–32°C, cloudy 30–38°C, very hot 27–41°C, hot 22–34°C, rain possible 30–44°C, heatwave 29–43°C, dry May 2 27–33°C, humid 30–39°C, very hot 27–42°C, peak heat 22–34°C, cloudy 31–45°C, extreme heat 30–44°C, extreme May 3 27–33°C, slight showers 30–39°C, humid 27–41°C, storm chance 22–33°C, rain 31–45°C, heatwave 30–44°C, dry May 4 27–34°C, humid 30–40°C, very hot 27–42°C, hot 22–34°C, mixed 32–45°C, extreme 30–45°C, extreme May 5 27–34°C, humid 30–40°C, hot 27–42°C, hot 22–34°C, cloudy 32–45°C, heatwave 31–45°C, dry May 6 27–34°C, cloudy 30–40°C, very hot 27–42°C, hot 22–35°C, mixed 32–45°C, extreme 31–45°C, extreme May 7 27–34°C, humid 30–40°C, hot 27–42°C, hot 22–35°C, cloudy 32–45°C, heatwave 31–45°C, dry