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Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

🕒 Updated: May 20, 2026 11:56:07 IST
✍️ Written by: Manisha Chauhan

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

Nagaland Lottery Result Live
Nagaland Lottery Result Live

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (20-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 6. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 1 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 1 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹10,000 for the second prize winner to and ₹500 for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Spark @https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/  

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Spark Bumper Draw will be released at 1 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Nagaland Lottery Winner: Nagaland Lottery Result 20-05-2026, Full List of Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 10,000

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 250

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no: 

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 120

5TH PRIZE ticket no

Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 20-05-2025: Prize structure of Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
 3rd Prize: ₹500
 4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Stay Tuned To NewsX For Live Updates On Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Bumper Lottery Result

Live Updates

  • 11:54 (IST) 20 May 2026

    Nagaland Dear Sambad Lottery Result Today 20-05-2026 LIVE: Lucky Draw Official Website

    Nagaland Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site.

    https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/ 

  • 11:54 (IST) 20 May 2026

    Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE Wednesday 20-05-2026: Prize Money Deductions

    If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.

  • 11:50 (IST) 20 May 2026

    Nagaland Dear Lottery Result Today LIVE: Online Ticket Purchase Warning

    Stay updated with us for the Nagaland Lottery results on 20 May, 2026. Please note that purchasing Nagaland lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore

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