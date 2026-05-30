LIVE Score | PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Today Match Updates: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

PAK vs AUS Live Score 1st ODI: Catch PAK vs AUS Live Score, AUS vs PAK live cricket updates and ball-by-by commentary of Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI match of the 3-Match Series from Rawalpindi here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of PAK vs AUS 1st ODI on OTT platform and mobile app Tapmad.

LIVE Score | PAK vs AUS 1st ODI Today Match Updates

PAK vs AUS Live Score and Updates 1st ODI: Pakistan will face Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 30. Both teams will be looking for a good start and it’ll be an exciting contest at Rawalpindi. Stay tuned for PAK vs AUS live score, PAK vs AUS live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster PAK vs AUS encounter here on NewsX.

Pakistan come into the series eager to put behind them the disappointment of their last ODI assignment, a 2-1 series loss to Bangladesh in March. Playing at home should give them a lift, and a lot of their players have just been in the Pakistan Super League and are well accustomed to home conditions. The hosts will be hoping that their familiarity will help them make a good start and set the tone for the series.

Meanwhile, Australia line up with a relatively inexperienced squad with a number of key players missing. Cricket Australia has rested their renowned pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc in a bid to manage their workload ahead of a busy Test schedule. Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out with an ankle injury sustained during the IPL, adding to their concerns. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will captain the side in the absence of several senior figures and will be keen to get the visitors off to a positive start.

Historically, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has provided good batting conditions in ODI cricket, letting the batters play their shots freely once they have settled in. But the venue is also able to help bowlers at different stages of the game. The fast bowlers might get some movement under the lights in the second innings and the spinners could come into play as the pitch wears on. The toss could prove decisive, with the winning captain likely to go in to bat first and apply scoreboard pressure on the opposition.

The first ODI promises to be a closely-contested affair with Pakistan looking to redeem themselves and Australia looking to bounce back from their personnel setbacks.