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LIVE | PSZ vs ISL Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam Nears Hundred as Peshawar Zalmi Dominate Islamabad United in Karachi | PSZ 157/2 in 15 Overs vs ISL

🕒 Updated: April 28, 2026 20:46:31 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

PSZ vs ISU Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates Qualifier: Catch live cricket score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United live score, PSL 2026 live match updates, PSZ vs ISU live cricket score, and ball-by-ball commentary of Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi here on NewsX.

PSZ vs ISU Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azams Peshawar Zalmi Take on High-Flying Islamabad United in Karachi | ISU Opt To Bowl vs PSZ | Image Credit: X
PSZ vs ISU Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azams Peshawar Zalmi Take on High-Flying Islamabad United in Karachi | ISU Opt To Bowl vs PSZ | Image Credit: X

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam continues his red-hot form with the bat in PSL 2026 as he smashed his fourth half-century of the season to power Peshawar Zalmi towards a strong total in the Qualifier 1 of Pakistan Super League at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi. Check out the live cricket score, PSZ vs ISU live score, live score, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Score today, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United ball-by-ball commentary, PSZ vs ISU live score today from Qualifier 1 at the National Stadium, Karachi, here on NewsX. TOSS — Shadab Khan wins toss, Islamabad United invite Peshawar Zalmi to bat first in Qualifier 1 in Karachi. The league stages are over and it is time for some real action to start in PSL 2026 and Qualifier 1 will witness the battle between the top two teams of the Pakistan Super League 2026 as Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in Qualifier at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 28 on Tuesday. 

After 40 league matches across two venues, the action shifts back to the National Stadium for a high-stakes Qualifier 1 as Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United — the two most consistent sides of PSL 2026.

Zalmi have been the team to beat this season, going unbeaten until their final league game. With Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis among the tournament’s top run-scorers, and Sufiyan Muqeem leading the bowling charts with 19 wickets, they look like a well-rounded unit. However, they are yet to face United this season after their league clash was washed out.

On the other hand, Islamabad United head into the knockout on the back of two dominant wins. Led smartly by Shadab Khan, they bring experience and pedigree, having won the PSL title three times and consistently made the playoffs. With momentum on their side and a strong all-round unit, United remain a serious threat.

PSZ vs ISU SQUADS

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (C), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson. 

Peshawar Zalmi: James Vince, Babar Azam (C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie. 

Live Updates

  • 20:00 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    PES vs ISL Live Score And Updates: Babar Azam Showing His Full Range Tonight!

  • 19:53 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    PSZ vs ISU Live Cricket Score: Babar Azam Continues His Red-Hot Form in PSL 2026

    FIFTY for Babar Azam! Another classy knock from the Peshawar skipper — his fourth half-century this season and the 40th of his T20 career. Gets there in style with a crisp cut to deep cover, and the crowd erupts in appreciation. Pure timing, pure class — Babar Azam anchoring the innings to perfection! Peshawar Zalmi 104/1 in 11.1 Overs vs Islamabad United

  • 19:49 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    PSL 2026 Live Score And Updates: Captain Shadab Khan Strikes!

    OUT! Shadab Khan strikes, leads from the front for Islamabad United! Big breakthrough as Mohammad Haris departs just when he looked set. Haris tried to chip the leg-break over extra cover, but didn’t get enough distance, hits it a touch too straight. Superb effort from Mark Chapman at long-off! Haris fails to convert a promising start — Islamabad draw first blood! PSZ 80/1 in 7 overs vs ISU at National Stadium

  • 19:35 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    PSZ vs ISU Live Cricket Score: Peshawar Zalmi 68/0 in 6 Overs vs Islamabad United

    FOUR! Edged and away! A lucky escape for Babar Azam. Good length delivery just outside off, Babar leans across for an open-faced push, gets a thick edge and the ball races past short third man for a boundary. Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris have given Peshawar a flying start and look well set to post a big total against Islamabad United in the PSL 2026 Qualifier tonight.

  • 19:20 (IST) 28 Apr 2026

    PSZ vs ISU Live Score Today: Babar Azam Touches Another Milestone!

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LIVE | PSZ vs ISL Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam Nears Hundred as Peshawar Zalmi Dominate Islamabad United in Karachi | PSZ 157/2 in 15 Overs vs ISL

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LIVE | PSZ vs ISL Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam Nears Hundred as Peshawar Zalmi Dominate Islamabad United in Karachi | PSZ 157/2 in 15 Overs vs ISL
LIVE | PSZ vs ISL Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam Nears Hundred as Peshawar Zalmi Dominate Islamabad United in Karachi | PSZ 157/2 in 15 Overs vs ISL
LIVE | PSZ vs ISL Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam Nears Hundred as Peshawar Zalmi Dominate Islamabad United in Karachi | PSZ 157/2 in 15 Overs vs ISL
LIVE | PSZ vs ISL Live Score Today PSL 2026 Qualifier 1 Match Updates: Babar Azam Nears Hundred as Peshawar Zalmi Dominate Islamabad United in Karachi | PSZ 157/2 in 15 Overs vs ISL

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