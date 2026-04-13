LIVE | Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Live Updates: Babar Azam’s Zalmi Aim To Continue Unbeaten Streak

PSZ vs MS Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Peshawar vs Multan live streaming on Tapmad.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, PSL 2026 Live Score: Peshawar Zalmi come into this clash boasting a strong undefeated record in the Pakistan Super League 2026. Led by Babar Azam, the Zalmi has won four out of their five clashes, with one of their games being washed out. Meanwhile, their opponent on the night, Multan Sultans, are placed second on the points table, and a win today will see them overtaking Peshawar on the PSL 2026 standings. Stay tuned for Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Peshawar vs Multan PSL encounter here on NewsX.

Zalmi are coming into this game on the back of a couple of huge wins in the tournament. They defeated Karachi Kings by 159 runs before handing Lahore Qalandars a 76-run defeat. Meanwhile, the Multan-based side won their last two games by six and seven wickets while chasing.

Peshawar Zalmi Preview

Peshawar Zalmi remains the only team to have not been defeated in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League. Boasting the likes of Babar Azam and Kusal Mendis at the top of the order, the team has one of the strongest batting lineups in the league. Kusal has scored 241 runs in four innings while going at a strike rate of 1722.14. Meanwhile, Babar has 212 runs next to his name, striking at 135.89 in four innings. In the bowling department, it is Sufiyan Muqeem who has been the highest wicket-taker. The spinners has picked up 10 wickets in the season, while going at an economy of only 6.18 runs per over.

Multan Sultans Preview

Multan Sultans have been the second strongest side in the tournament so far. The Ashton Turner-led side has lost only a solitary game so far in the tournament against the Lahore Qalandars. Even that match was a rain-curtailed encounter where the Sultans came short by 20 runs. Like their opponents, MS too feature a strong a batting lineup. The batting order is led by Sahibzada Farhan, who has scored 232 runs so far in the tournament in five games. Their bowling attack has contributed equally with Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, and Mohammad Nawaz picking up five wickets each.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Aaron Hardie, Khalid Usman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Khurram Shahzad, Brian Bennett, Mirza Tahir Baig, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Basit

Multan Sultans Squad

Ashton Turner (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Steven Smith, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail, Faisal Akram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Delano Potgieter, Lachlan Shaw, Momin Qamar, Muhammad Shahzad, Awais Zafar, Atizaz Habib Khan, Shehzad Gul