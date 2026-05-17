LIVE | RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL Today Match Updates: Virat Kohli, Iyer Fifties’ Power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 222/4 vs Punjab Kings in Dharamshala | RCB 222/4 in 20 Overs

RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Live Score, RCB vs PBKS live cricket updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the RCB vs PBKS match of the Indian Premier League 2026 from Dharamshala here on NewsX. You can watch a live streaming of RCB vs PBKS on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

RCB vs PBKS Live Score IPL T20 Cricket Match Full Scorecard: Venkatesh Iyer, who replaced injured Rajat Patidar in the playing XI, scored a brilliant half-century, while Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the defending champions posted 222/4 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings in Match No. 61 of IPL 2026 in Dharamshala. This was Kohli’s fourth fifty of the season. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab Kings, finishing with figures of 2/35 in his quota of four overs. Stay tuned for live cricket score, RCB vs PBKS Live Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings live score, IPL live score, IPL live match, PBKS vs RCB Live Score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster RCB vs PBKS IPL encounter here on NewsX. Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal (45) starred with a fiery knock.

Punjab Kings, playing at home, won the toss as Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first in his 100th match as a captain in the IPL. Meanwhile, defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are being led by Jitesh Sharma as Rajat Patidar finds himself out of the playing XI due to an injury.

Punjab Kings Preview

PBKS got off to a great start in the tournament, going undefeated in the first seven league stage games. However, they lost for the first time in the eighth game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Since then, the Kings from North are yet to win a game and are now risking being eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

With eight victories in 12 games, RCB leads the points table and is on the verge of making it to the IPL 2026 playoffs. With two significant victories over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), they started the season on a positive note. The Rajat Patidar-led team did, however, have a couple minor setbacks before recovering with a successful winning run.

RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Squad IPL 2026

Shreyas Iyer (C), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

RCB vs PBKS: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (C), Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Suyash Sharma, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.