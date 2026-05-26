Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty Signals Cautious Start Ahead Of Monthly Expiry; Will Bulls Hold Momentum?

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates on May 26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Gift Nifty declined to 24,040, lower by 87 points, or 0.36%, indicating a cautious opening of the Indian stock market today ahead of the NSE monthly expiry session. However, positive sentiment for the market continues with the bullish inclination seen on the back of Monday’s strong recovery as investors monitor positioning activity, global trends, and sectorial leadership closely.

Analysts said the slow upward march of the market is likely to continue provided oil prices are kept under check, the rupee recovers further from recent all-time lows and geopolitical worries do not escalate.

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