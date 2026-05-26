Sensex Today | Nifty 50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty Signals Cautious Start Ahead Of Monthly Expiry; Will Bulls Hold Momentum?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Gift Nifty declined to 24,040, lower by 87 points, or 0.36%, indicating a cautious opening of the Indian stock market today ahead of the NSE monthly expiry session. However, positive sentiment for the market continues with the bullish inclination seen on the back of Monday’s strong recovery as investors monitor positioning activity, global trends, and sectorial leadership closely.
Analysts said the slow upward march of the market is likely to continue provided oil prices are kept under check, the rupee recovers further from recent all-time lows and geopolitical worries do not escalate.
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Indian markets are expected to open flat after a strong rally, with Gift Nifty signalling stability amid mixed global cues, US–Iran tensions, and selective bullish sentiment across global equities and commodities.
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Markets enter today’s session with a busy stock-specific news flow across defence, IT, banking, energy, hospitality, infrastructure and consumer themes. Stock action could be driven throughout the day by fresh order wins, Q4 earnings, fundraising plans, buybacks, bonus announcements and expansion updates. Here is a quick look at the stocks likely to be on the radar of traders and investors on May 26.
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Indian stocks head into Tuesday’s trade with the bulls firmly in the driver’s seat following a sharp rally in the previous session. Benchmark indices regained key levels on strong buying in banking, financial and auto stocks, softer crude prices and improving global sentiment. Traders would look for the Nifty to hold above 24,100 and move higher towards 24,400. Gift Nifty is indicating a negative start, and institutional positioning would be in focus.
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