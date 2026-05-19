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Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally

🕒 Updated: May 19, 2026 09:19:29 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, May 19
Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, May 19

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading at Dalal Street, going into Tuesday’s weekly options expiry session, is seeing a divided view on the late strong recovery on Monday – was it the beginning of a bigger upmove or just a relief rally? The Nifty gained over 350 points from the lows after shedding value during intraday trading, on account of firm buying in the IT sector and the depreciation of the rupee, which fuelled sentiment for export-related firms.

But markets are not yet out of the woods.

Brent crude prices may have eased a touch this morning but remain well above $107 a barrel and still keep the pressure on inflation, fuel costs and sentiment among foreign investors. Currency movement will be another key trigger throughout the session, especially after the rupee’s weakness was one of the biggest reasons behind Monday’s IT-led recovery on Dalal Street.

The GIFT Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for Sensex and Nifty50, but analysts believe that volatility is likely to continue given global uncertainty, high crude prices and continued caution ahead of key US Fed cues.

Oil marketing companies could stay in focus as petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by around 90 paise a litre, the second fuel price hike in a week after the previous Rs 3 per litre increase.

Track LIVE updates from Dalal Street on the Sensex, Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, top gainers and losers, crude oil, rupee action and sector-wise trends during the trading session.

Live Updates

  • 09:18 (IST) 19 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Opens 277 Points Higher; IT Stocks Rally Sharply In Early Trade

    Sensex opened 277 points higher on Tuesday, while IT stocks surged sharply and banking shares traded with mild gains.

  • 09:17 (IST) 19 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Opens Higher Above 23,700

    The Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday and climbed above the 23,700 mark during early trade amid positive market sentiment ahead of weekly options expiry. The index touched an intraday high of 23,727.45 after opening at 23,675.30, supported largely by buying in IT and select heavyweight stocks.

  • 09:14 (IST) 19 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Gains In Pre-Open Trade As IT, Defence, Metal Stocks Advance; Realty Shares Under Pressure

    Sensex traded higher in the pre-open session, supported by IT, defence and metal stocks, while realty and banking shares stayed subdued.

    Sensex Heatmap in Pre-open Session on May 19

    Sensex Heatmap in Pre-open Session on May 19

  • 09:04 (IST) 19 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Pre-Open: Sensex Jumps 675 Points, Nifty Slips; IT Stocks Shine While Banks Drag

    Indian stocks were mixed in the pre-open trade today. Sensex was up 675 points while the Nifty slipped 63 points. IT was showing resilience but Banking stocks continued to be under pressure ahead of the weekly expiry.

  • 08:57 (IST) 19 May 2026

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Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally

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Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally
Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally
Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally
Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally

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