Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises 275 Points, Nifty Opens Above 23,700 Led By IT Rally

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, May 19

Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading at Dalal Street, going into Tuesday’s weekly options expiry session, is seeing a divided view on the late strong recovery on Monday – was it the beginning of a bigger upmove or just a relief rally? The Nifty gained over 350 points from the lows after shedding value during intraday trading, on account of firm buying in the IT sector and the depreciation of the rupee, which fuelled sentiment for export-related firms.

But markets are not yet out of the woods.

Brent crude prices may have eased a touch this morning but remain well above $107 a barrel and still keep the pressure on inflation, fuel costs and sentiment among foreign investors. Currency movement will be another key trigger throughout the session, especially after the rupee’s weakness was one of the biggest reasons behind Monday’s IT-led recovery on Dalal Street.

The GIFT Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for Sensex and Nifty50, but analysts believe that volatility is likely to continue given global uncertainty, high crude prices and continued caution ahead of key US Fed cues.

Oil marketing companies could stay in focus as petrol and diesel prices were today hiked by around 90 paise a litre, the second fuel price hike in a week after the previous Rs 3 per litre increase.

Track LIVE updates from Dalal Street on the Sensex, Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, top gainers and losers, crude oil, rupee action and sector-wise trends during the trading session.