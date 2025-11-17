Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Tightens Across Bangladesh Ahead Of ICT Verdict Against Ex PM

The Muhammad Yunus regime has increased security across Dhaka and several districts as Bangladesh braces for the special tribunal’s verdict on Monday against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Authorities reported sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks in different areas before the ruling in the case alleging crimes against humanity.

The 78-year-old former leader did not follow court orders to return from India to attend her trial. The case examines whether she ordered a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising that removed her from power in August 2024. If convicted, she could face the death penalty under Bangladeshi law.

Bangladesh has remained politically unstable since the end of Hasina’s 15-year tenure. Violence has disrupted political activities leading up to the national elections expected in February 2026.

According to United Nations reports, nearly 1,400 people died during crackdowns carried out as Hasina attempted to retain power, and these deaths form a key part of the tribunal case. Prosecutors have submitted charges alleging she failed to prevent killings that constitute crimes against humanity under local law. The case has included months of witness statements recorded in her absence. Hasina has previously called the proceedings a “jurisprudential joke.”

The tribunal is also examining charges against several senior officials who served under Hasina. Former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal faces trial as a fugitive after failing to appear before the court. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is currently in custody and has pleaded guilty during the hearings. Prosecutors stated that five charges were filed against the accused, covering allegations of murder and failure to act during the crackdown. The verdict is expected to shape Bangladesh’s political direction as the country moves toward its first general elections since Hasina’s removal from office.