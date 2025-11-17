LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai JJ Hospital hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Bangladesh news Dharmendra 90th Birthday donald trump chennai
LIVE TV
Live

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM

🕒 Updated: November 17, 2025 12:20:06 IST
✍️ Written by: Swastika Sruti

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Tightens Across Bangladesh Ahead Of ICT Verdict Against Ex PM

Sheikh Hasina Live Updates
Sheikh Hasina Live Updates

The Muhammad Yunus regime has increased security across Dhaka and several districts as Bangladesh braces for the special tribunal’s verdict on Monday against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Authorities reported sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks in different areas before the ruling in the case alleging crimes against humanity.

The 78-year-old former leader did not follow court orders to return from India to attend her trial. The case examines whether she ordered a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising that removed her from power in August 2024. If convicted, she could face the death penalty under Bangladeshi law.

Bangladesh has remained politically unstable since the end of Hasina’s 15-year tenure. Violence has disrupted political activities leading up to the national elections expected in February 2026.

According to United Nations reports, nearly 1,400 people died during crackdowns carried out as Hasina attempted to retain power, and these deaths form a key part of the tribunal case. Prosecutors have submitted charges alleging she failed to prevent killings that constitute crimes against humanity under local law. The case has included months of witness statements recorded in her absence. Hasina has previously called the proceedings a “jurisprudential joke.”

The tribunal is also examining charges against several senior officials who served under Hasina. Former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal faces trial as a fugitive after failing to appear before the court. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is currently in custody and has pleaded guilty during the hearings. Prosecutors stated that five charges were filed against the accused, covering allegations of murder and failure to act during the crackdown. The verdict is expected to shape Bangladesh’s political direction as the country moves toward its first general elections since Hasina’s removal from office.

Live Updates

  • 12:15 (IST) 17 Nov 2025

    Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live: Protesters Demand Death Penalty For Sheikh Hasina

    Families and protesters rally outside the tribunal demanding the death penalty for former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.



  • 12:11 (IST) 17 Nov 2025

    Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live: Dhaka Sees Barely Any Public Transport Ahead Hasina's Verdict

    Public transport in Dhaka remained extremely limited today as the city prepared for the verdict in the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. With only a few buses on the roads and reduced public movement, the capital looked far quieter than usual.

    In areas like Moghbazar, Bangla Motor, Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban, and the High Court, only a small number of private cars and motorcycles were visible. Most major crossings were filled with rickshaws, which became the main transport option for people who still needed to travel amid the tense situation.

  • 11:41 (IST) 17 Nov 2025

    Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live: Sheikh Hasina's Son Says, 'Death Penalty Is Possible'

    The son and adviser of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed, warned that Awami League supporters would block the national election scheduled for February if the government did not lift the ban on the party. He issued the statement during an interview with Reuters on Sunday. His warning came a day before a Dhaka court prepared to announce a televised verdict in the case against Hasina, who is being tried in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 student protests. Hasina has denied all charges and called them politically motivated.Sajeeb Wazed said the tribunal was expected...

    Read Full Story
  • 11:00 (IST) 17 Nov 2025

    Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: Visuals Of High Security Outside ICT

    Security heightened outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ahead of the announcement of the verdict in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun of committing crimes against humanity during the July-August unrest that followed the anti-discrimination student movement. #WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh | Security heightened outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ahead of the announcement of the verdict in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police… pic.twitter.com/JlE4hkZF0K — ANI (@ANI) November 17,...

    Read Full Story
  • 10:20 (IST) 17 Nov 2025

    Sheikh Hasina Verdict Live Updates: Bangladesh ICT Verdict Highlights

    The Muhammad Yunus regime has increased security across Dhaka and several districts as Bangladesh braces for the special tribunal’s verdict on Monday against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Authorities reported sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks in different areas before the ruling in the case alleging crimes against humanity.The 78-year-old former leader did not follow court orders to return from India to attend her trial. The case examines whether she ordered a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising that removed her from power in August 2024. If convicted, she could face the death penalty under Bangladeshi law.Bangladesh has remained politically...

    Read Full Story
Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM
Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM
Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM
Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM

QUICK LINKS