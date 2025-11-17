Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Proceedings Begin, Tribunal Gives Ruling Ex PM

Sheikh Hasina Verdict LIVE Updates: Security Tightens Across Bangladesh Ahead Of ICT Verdict Against Ex PM
The Muhammad Yunus regime has increased security across Dhaka and several districts as Bangladesh braces for the special tribunal’s verdict on Monday against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Authorities reported sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks in different areas before the ruling in the case alleging crimes against humanity.
The 78-year-old former leader did not follow court orders to return from India to attend her trial. The case examines whether she ordered a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising that removed her from power in August 2024. If convicted, she could face the death penalty under Bangladeshi law.
Bangladesh has remained politically unstable since the end of Hasina’s 15-year tenure. Violence has disrupted political activities leading up to the national elections expected in February 2026.
According to United Nations reports, nearly 1,400 people died during crackdowns carried out as Hasina attempted to retain power, and these deaths form a key part of the tribunal case. Prosecutors have submitted charges alleging she failed to prevent killings that constitute crimes against humanity under local law. The case has included months of witness statements recorded in her absence. Hasina has previously called the proceedings a “jurisprudential joke.”
The tribunal is also examining charges against several senior officials who served under Hasina. Former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal faces trial as a fugitive after failing to appear before the court. Former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is currently in custody and has pleaded guilty during the hearings. Prosecutors stated that five charges were filed against the accused, covering allegations of murder and failure to act during the crackdown. The verdict is expected to shape Bangladesh’s political direction as the country moves toward its first general elections since Hasina’s removal from office.
Families and protesters rally outside the tribunal demanding the death penalty for former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Families and protesters rally outside the tribunal demanding the death penalty for former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.#Dhaka #Bangladesh #SheikhHasina
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hhqPAGAR0T
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2025
Public transport in Dhaka remained extremely limited today as the city prepared for the verdict in the case against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. With only a few buses on the roads and reduced public movement, the capital looked far quieter than usual.
In areas like Moghbazar, Bangla Motor, Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban, and the High Court, only a small number of private cars and motorcycles were visible. Most major crossings were filled with rickshaws, which became the main transport option for people who still needed to travel amid the tense situation.
The son and adviser of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed, warned that Awami League supporters would block the national election scheduled for February if the government did not lift the ban on the party. He issued the statement during an interview with Reuters on Sunday. His warning came a day before a Dhaka court prepared to announce a televised verdict in the case against Hasina, who is being tried in absentia for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the 2024 student protests. Hasina has denied all charges and called them politically motivated.Sajeeb Wazed said the tribunal was expected...
Security heightened outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ahead of the announcement of the verdict in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun of committing crimes against humanity during the July-August unrest that followed the anti-discrimination student movement. #WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh | Security heightened outside the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) ahead of the announcement of the verdict in the case accusing ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police… pic.twitter.com/JlE4hkZF0K — ANI (@ANI) November 17,...
The Muhammad Yunus regime has increased security across Dhaka and several districts as Bangladesh braces for the special tribunal’s verdict on Monday against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Authorities reported sporadic violence and crude bomb attacks in different areas before the ruling in the case alleging crimes against humanity.The 78-year-old former leader did not follow court orders to return from India to attend her trial. The case examines whether she ordered a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising that removed her from power in August 2024. If convicted, she could face the death penalty under Bangladeshi law.Bangladesh has remained politically...