Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Positive Global Cues Push Nifty Back Past 24,000 Post-Bakrid Holiday? Reliance, Adani, Zydus in Focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Can Positive Global Cues Push Nifty Back Past 24,000 Post-Bakrid Holiday? Reliance, Adani, Zydus in Focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome back to Dalal Street after the Bakrid market holiday on Thursday. The trading week is a truncated one, but there could still be enough excitement in the Friday session as market participants are now expecting to see if the markets can make a strong finish to the week. It was a relatively quiet session, with most market participants wanting to maintain caution amid varied global leads and geopolitics, as both the Sensex closed lower by 141.90 points at 75,867.80 and the Nifty 50 closed lower by 6.55 points at 23,907.15, registering an indecisive market.

The GIFT Nifty was up 8 points, or 0.03%, at 23,881.50 at 7:06 AM, citing a flat to positive start.

There are, however, some positives heading into today’s trade. Market participants will be pleased to see crude oil prices remain under $100 a barrel. Global sentiment has also improved enormously. Wall Street hit new record highs overnight, led by technology stocks on easing geopolitical concerns and investor confidence.

Asian markets have also taken up the positive baton. Japan’s Nikkei, South Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s ASX 200 were all firmly in the green in early trade, suggesting that global investors are willing to take on a bit more risk today.

Back home, expect stock-specific action to dominate the session. Stocks like Zydus Lifesciences, Reliance Industries, Adani Group companies, Coal India and Ashok Leyland could be under the observation of traders.

Will Nifty manage to retrace 24,000? Can positive global signals guide the bulls higher after a flat week? We will be keeping track of every move as it unfolds.

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