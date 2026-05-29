Is Vodafone Idea Finally Turning the Corner For Investors? CRISIL Upgrade Pushes Telecom Giant Into the Spotlight

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today: Why Traders Suddenly Can’t Ignore Vi Again, Let’s Dig In- Vodafone Idea share price is suddenly back in the spotlight, and honestly, traders are watching this telecom comeback story very closely now. On May 29, 2026, Vodafone Idea shares were trading around ₹14.28, continuing their sharp upward momentum after touching a fresh 52-week high of ₹14.44 during the session. The stock also moved between an intraday low near ₹14.20, showing that volatility is still very much alive here. With the company’s market capitalisation now hovering close to ₹1.54 lakh crore, the big market question is getting louder: is Vodafone Idea finally shifting from survival mode into recovery mode, or is this rally running a little too fast ahead of reality? NO, this how Vodafone Idea is putting behind ts struggle and giving investors a green light.
CRISIL Upgrade Becomes A Big Confidence Boost For Vodafone Idea Share Price
The Crisil assigned a stable ‘Crisil A-‘ rating upgrade has turned into one of the biggest drivers behind Vodafone Idea’s recent share price rally, with investors suddenly looking at the telecom operator a bit differently now. The improved outlook reflects better operational performance, continued backing from the Aditya Birla Group, easing regulatory pressure, and fresh capital support through ₹4,730 crore worth of share warrants. Investors also seem encouraged by the continued leadership role of Kumar Mangalam Birla, viewing it as a sign that Vodafone Idea is still firmly in the long-term telecom game. Still, the mood remains cautious, with traders watching closely to see whether this recovery story can actually sustain its momentum.
Vodafone Idea Share Price Trends
|Category
|Details
|Current Share Price
|₹14.28
|Intraday High
|₹14.44
|Intraday Low
|₹14.20
|52-Week High
|₹14.44
|52-Week Low
|₹6.12
|Market Capitalisation
|₹1.54 lakh crore
|P/E Ratio
|4.42
|Dividend Yield
|Not Available
|Recent Momentum
|Up 45%+ in the last month
Vodafone Idea: Still A Telecom Giant Trying To Stabilize
Despite years of pressure, Vodafone Idea still held a subscriber market share of around 15.68% as of March 2026, according to TRAI data. That means millions of users continue using the network across India’s telecom circles.
The broader recovery narrative now revolves around stabilization:
- Subscriber losses have slowed meaningfully
- Network quality is gradually improving
- Fresh investments are helping expand infrastructure
- Investors are betting the company may finally regain operational balance
So while Vodafone Idea may not be sprinting ahead yet, traders increasingly believe it has at least stopped running backward.
Vodafone Idea Recovery Checklist: What’s Actually Driving The Turnaround?
- 4G Expansion Improving Fast
Vodafone Idea’s 4G coverage expanded to nearly 86% by March 2026, up from around 77% in March 2024.
- ₹18,000 Crore Capex Push
Heavy infrastructure investment during FY25–FY26 boosted network expansion, connectivity, and service quality.
- ARPU Growth Strengthens Revenue Outlook
Blended ARPU rose to ₹174 from ₹146, supported by tariff hikes and higher-value subscribers.
- Better Profitability Visibility
Rising ARPU and stronger network reach are improving long-term revenue and profitability expectations for investors.
How Has Government Helped Vodafone Idea?
Government support has kinda given Vodafone Idea some much needed breathing room at this very critical point in its recovery journey. Extending the AGR dues repayment timelines through FY2035 has notably reduced the immediate liquidity squeeze, so the company can steer its cash flows with a bit more comfort, at least in the short term. Now spectrum liabilities are still pretty substantial, and they continue to sit heavily on the balance sheet, but the restructuring has taken away some of that near-term repayment urgency. This change has improved overall financial flexibility and dialed down the quarterly operational stress. So yes, challenges still remain, but the overall situation is not as tightly constrained as it was earlier, which means Vodafone Idea might finally stabilise gradually.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions.
Also Read: Did CRISIL Upgrade Change Anything for Vodafone Idea Share Price? Telecom’s Comeback Begins
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over 4.5 years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.