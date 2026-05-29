Is Vodafone Idea Finally Turning the Corner For Investors? CRISIL Upgrade Pushes Telecom Giant Into the Spotlight

Category Details Current Share Price ₹14.28 Intraday High ₹14.44 Intraday Low ₹14.20 52-Week High ₹14.44 52-Week Low ₹6.12 Market Capitalisation ₹1.54 lakh crore P/E Ratio 4.42 Dividend Yield Not Available Recent Momentum Up 45%+ in the last month

Vodafone Idea: Still A Telecom Giant Trying To Stabilize

Despite years of pressure, Vodafone Idea still held a subscriber market share of around 15.68% as of March 2026, according to TRAI data. That means millions of users continue using the network across India’s telecom circles.

The broader recovery narrative now revolves around stabilization:

Subscriber losses have slowed meaningfully

Network quality is gradually improving

Fresh investments are helping expand infrastructure

Investors are betting the company may finally regain operational balance

So while Vodafone Idea may not be sprinting ahead yet, traders increasingly believe it has at least stopped running backward.

Vodafone Idea Recovery Checklist: What’s Actually Driving The Turnaround?

4G Expansion Improving Fast

Vodafone Idea’s 4G coverage expanded to nearly 86% by March 2026, up from around 77% in March 2024.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G coverage expanded to nearly 86% by March 2026, up from around 77% in March 2024. ₹18,000 Crore Capex Push

Heavy infrastructure investment during FY25–FY26 boosted network expansion, connectivity, and service quality.

Heavy infrastructure investment during FY25–FY26 boosted network expansion, connectivity, and service quality. ARPU Growth Strengthens Revenue Outlook

Blended ARPU rose to ₹174 from ₹146, supported by tariff hikes and higher-value subscribers.

Blended ARPU rose to ₹174 from ₹146, supported by tariff hikes and higher-value subscribers. Better Profitability Visibility

Rising ARPU and stronger network reach are improving long-term revenue and profitability expectations for investors.

How Has Government Helped Vodafone Idea?

Government support has kinda given Vodafone Idea some much needed breathing room at this very critical point in its recovery journey. Extending the AGR dues repayment timelines through FY2035 has notably reduced the immediate liquidity squeeze, so the company can steer its cash flows with a bit more comfort, at least in the short term. Now spectrum liabilities are still pretty substantial, and they continue to sit heavily on the balance sheet, but the restructuring has taken away some of that near-term repayment urgency. This change has improved overall financial flexibility and dialed down the quarterly operational stress. So yes, challenges still remain, but the overall situation is not as tightly constrained as it was earlier, which means Vodafone Idea might finally stabilise gradually.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisors before making investment decisions.

Also Read: Did CRISIL Upgrade Change Anything for Vodafone Idea Share Price? Telecom’s Comeback Begins