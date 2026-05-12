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Home > Business News > Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

Vodafone Idea shares grabbed Dalal Street’s attention after a sharp rally fueled by stake transfer buzz, AGR relief and 4G/5G expansion hopes. However, profit booking, copyright disputes and debt concerns continue keeping investors cautious.

Vodafone Idea Share Price
Vodafone Idea Share Price

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 11:27 IST

Vodafone Idea Shares Get A Turbo Boost! What’s Fueling The Sudden Buzz Around The Telecom Stock? After Vodafone Idea stock rallied up to 10%, Dalal Street erupted with speculation over what triggered the sudden sharp surge. So, what sparked all the excitement? Reports suggest that Vodafone Group could be planning a massive ₹25,000 crore stake transfer to boost Vodafone Idea’s finances, and the move has created a frenzy among traders and investors. The news triggered heavy buying interest in the market along with massive trading volumes. For a company that has long struggled with debt concerns and fierce competition, the potential capital support has revived hopes of a turnaround story. But is there more to it than just fundraising buzz? Let’s dive into the inside story of Vodafone Idea.

What Are The Main Reasons Behind The Vodafone Idea Share Price Rally?

Parent Company Support

Is Vodafone Idea getting a financial injection? Rumours have it that Vodafone Group might transfer a chunk of its 19% stake to its Indian arm as treasury shares instead of infusing fresh capital. The move could boost the telecom company’s funds, ease debt pressures and improve investor sentiment around a potential turnaround story.

AGR Relief And Debt Easing

The biggest drag on Vodafone Idea seems to be easing. Reports suggest the DoT trimmed AGR liabilities by 27%, reducing the amount to ₹64,046 crore along with offering a staggered repayment structure. Could this much-needed breathing space help Vodafone Idea stabilize its books and improve cash flow?

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4G And 5G Expansion Plans

Vodafone Idea is not just fighting to stay afloat- it wants to compete again. The company is reportedly pushing ahead with a massive ₹45,000 crore 4G and 5G expansion plan. Add possible tariff hikes and improving ARPU expectations to the equation, and suddenly the telecom company’s growth story is beginning to attract investors.

Massive Trading Volumes

Dalal Street’s attention was clearly captured by Vodafone Idea’s buzz. The stock witnessed huge activity on May 11-12, 2026, with more than 71 crore shares traded on the NSE. Such unusually high trading volumes could indicate surging investor participation, speculative activity and growing curiosity over whether the telecom stock can stage a comeback.

Vodafone Idea’s Caller Tune Battle: Why A Simple Ringtone Turned Into A ₹30 Crore Copyright Clash

Just when investors were busy counting gains from Vodafone Idea’s stock rally, the telecom giant found itself embroiled in yet another high-profile tussle –  this time over music royalties and caller tunes. So, what is the battle about? According to reports, the dispute involves the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), which represents lyricists and composers. Vodafone Idea argued that its agreements with music labels such as Saregama gave it the rights to use songs for caller tunes and ringtones, meaning no additional royalty payments were required. However, IPRS challenged this argument, stating that musical compositions and lyrics carry separate copyrights under the Copyright (Amendment) Act, 2012. In May 2026, the Calcutta High Court ruled in favour of IPRS, stating that telecom operators must obtain separate licences for such services. The court also directed Vodafone Idea to release nearly ₹30 crore in royalty payments, strengthening the royalty rights of songwriters and composers in India’s music industry. (Taken from reports)

Vodafone Idea Share Price Today: Key Market Snapshot, Trading Trend And What’s Driving The Stock Movement

Category Details
Stock Vodafone Idea
Share Price Trend (May 12, 2026) Shares turned negative after the previous session’s sharp rally
Current Price ₹11.87
Day’s Range ₹11.70 – ₹12.11
Open Price ₹12.04
Previous Close ₹12.18
Trading Volume 41.39 crore shares
Profit Booking After Sharp Rally The stock is witnessing short-term profit booking after surging nearly 10% in the previous session
Technical Indicators Remain Positive Stock continues to trade above its 5-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating medium-term bullish momentum
Signs Of Investor Accumulation High delivery volumes suggest continued investor accumulation despite short-term volatility
Underperforming The Broader Market Shares are underperforming both the telecom services sector and the broader Sensex index

(This article contains information from reports)

Read More: Why Is Vodafone Idea Share Price In Focus Again Today? AGR Relief, Fundraising & 5G Push Drive Rally…

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Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know
Tags: 4G expansion5G rolloutAGR duestelecom stocks IndiaVodafone GroupVodafone Idea rallyVodafone Idea Share PriceVodafone Idea stock news

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Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

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Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

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Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know
Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know
Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know
Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

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