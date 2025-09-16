Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, The Market To Stay Volatile Today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market opened slightly higher today with Sensex and Nifty up 0.14%. Gains in realty and energy stocks supported sentiment, while investors await US Fed rate decision mid-week.

Warren Buffett famously said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” But what does that mean for you, right now?

Take a look at the market, is sentiment leaning too far in one direction? Are investors chasing momentum blindly, or is panic driving prices below fair value? This quote is a challenge to step back and think independently. Are you making decisions based on fundamentals, or following the crowd?

When fear dominates headlines, quality stocks often get unfairly punished- are there opportunities hiding in plain sight? On the flip side, when greed takes over, are you managing your risk carefully?

Buffett’s message isn’t just wisdom- it’s a strategy. It invites you to act with discipline, not emotion.

So ask yourself: Are you being greedy when others are fearful… or just fearful? Your edge might come from thinking differently, especially when it’s hardest to do so.