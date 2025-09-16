Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, The Market To Stay Volatile Today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock market opened slightly higher today with Sensex and Nifty up 0.14%. Gains in realty and energy stocks supported sentiment, while investors await US Fed rate decision mid-week.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good Morning Traders!
Here Is A Quote To Start Your Day.
Warren Buffett famously said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” But what does that mean for you, right now?
Take a look at the market, is sentiment leaning too far in one direction? Are investors chasing momentum blindly, or is panic driving prices below fair value? This quote is a challenge to step back and think independently. Are you making decisions based on fundamentals, or following the crowd?
When fear dominates headlines, quality stocks often get unfairly punished- are there opportunities hiding in plain sight? On the flip side, when greed takes over, are you managing your risk carefully?
Buffett’s message isn’t just wisdom- it’s a strategy. It invites you to act with discipline, not emotion.
So ask yourself: Are you being greedy when others are fearful… or just fearful? Your edge might come from thinking differently, especially when it’s hardest to do so.
Sensex: 81,896.64 points
Up by 110.90 points
Increase of 0.14 percent
Nifty: 25,104.55 points
Up by 35.35 points
Increase of 0.14 percent
Both the Sensex and Nifty showed modest gains today, rising by 0.14%. Market sentiment remains cautiously positive as investors monitor global cues and domestic economic data.
Profit‑Booking: After recent runs in some sectors (especially IT and Auto), investors are locking in gains. That’s one reason why IT lagged Monday. Cautious Sentiment: With markets moving neither strongly up nor down, it signals investors are being cautious — waiting for more clarity. Maybe from upcoming quarterly earnings, global cues, or policy signals (domestic and international). Realty & Capital Goods Performing: These sectors doing well suggests there might be renewed interest in infrastructure / physical assets, possibly driven by government spending, favorable regulations, or expectations of policy support. Mid & Small Cap Strength: Modest outperformance here suggests that risk appetite is still...
Gold Prices Gold hits a fresh record high, surpassing Monday’s all-time high of ~$3,685/oz. Gains driven by expectations of a Fed rate cut this week. A weaker US dollar (lowest in 7+ weeks) also supported gold prices. Investors also watching the Fed’s “dot plot” and Powell’s comments for future policy direction. Outlook: Continued bullish sentiment if Fed signals more easing. Oil Prices Oil holds steady in early Tuesday trade after Monday’s gains. Market reacts to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries, raising supply disruption concerns. Brent crude: Up 4 cents at $67.48/barrel WTI crude: Up 2 cents at $63.32/barrel On Monday: Brent rose 45 cents, WTI gained 61 cents. Outlook: Watch for...
GIFT Nifty signals a flat to negative start for Indian markets.
At 7:38 AM, GIFT Nifty was up 21 points (0.08%) at 25,159.50.
However, by 8:50 AM, it slipped slightly to 25,166, down just 1 point — indicating cautious sentiment ahead of market open.
The movement reflects mixed global cues and investor wait-and-watch mode ahead of the Fed’s rate decision and economic projections later this week.
Indian markets ended Monday’s session on a muted note, with both Sensex and Nifty closing near the day’s low in a rangebound trade. The Nifty hovered around the 25,100 mark throughout the session before closing slightly lower.At close, the Sensex slipped 118.96 points (0.15%) to 81,785.74, while the Nifty fell 44.80 points (0.18%) to 25,069.20. In the broader market, BSE Midcap gained 0.4% and Smallcap rose 0.7%, showing some strength.On the sectoral front, Realty, Power, Telecom, and Capital Goods led the gains (up 0.5% to 2.5%), while IT, Auto, Pharma, and Consumer Durables saw mild pressure.Top Nifty gainers included Jio Financial,...