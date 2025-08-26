Stock Market Live Highlights: Market Mayhem: Nifty Crashes At Aroun 24,700 And Sensex Sheds 849 Points Amid Broad Selloff

Stock Market Live Updates: Good Morning Traders!

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Before we dive into the charts and candles of uncertainty, let’s take a quick look at one of the funniest truths about the stock market.

A Funny Truth About Investing in the Indian Stock Market

Here’s something I’m sure many of you will relate to. In India, all it takes is one good trade for someone to suddenly become a stock market expert.

They buy a stock at ₹23, it goes up to ₹26, and suddenly they’re on WhatsApp giving advice like,

“Bhai, I told you this was a multibagger. Trust the process.”

Next thing you know, they’re quoting Warren Buffett, launching a YouTube channel, and saying things like,

“The market rewards patience. You have to think long term… at least three weeks.”

But wait — wasn’t this the same guy who panic-sold everything last week when Nifty dropped 100 points?

Let’s be honest, we’ve all either done this or know someone who has.