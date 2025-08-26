Stock Market Live Highlights: Market Mayhem: Nifty Crashes At Aroun 24,700 And Sensex Sheds 849 Points Amid Broad Selloff

Stock Market Live Updates: Good Morning Traders!
Before we dive into the charts and candles of uncertainty, let’s take a quick look at one of the funniest truths about the stock market.
A Funny Truth About Investing in the Indian Stock Market
Here’s something I’m sure many of you will relate to. In India, all it takes is one good trade for someone to suddenly become a stock market expert.
They buy a stock at ₹23, it goes up to ₹26, and suddenly they’re on WhatsApp giving advice like,
“Bhai, I told you this was a multibagger. Trust the process.”
Next thing you know, they’re quoting Warren Buffett, launching a YouTube channel, and saying things like,
“The market rewards patience. You have to think long term… at least three weeks.”
But wait — wasn’t this the same guy who panic-sold everything last week when Nifty dropped 100 points?
Let’s be honest, we’ve all either done this or know someone who has.
Market Wrap: A Rough Day for Bulls as Nifty Slumps Below Key Levels
Tuesday, August 26, turned out to be a tough session for Indian equity markets. The Nifty 50 plunged over 250 points intraday and closed at 24,712.05, down 1.02%, slipping below its 20-DMA and hitting levels not seen since May 9. The Sensex also mirrored the weakness, falling 849 points to close at 80,786.54.
It was a broad-based selloff, with all sectoral indices, barring FMCG, ending in the red. Pressure was sharpest in Realty, PSU Banks, Metal, Pharma, and Energy stocks, each logging losses between 1.5% to 2.5%.
Banking stocks bore the brunt, with Nifty Bank falling over 700 points and closing below 55,000 for the first time since May 22. Major index heavyweights were among the top drags: ICICI Bank (-37 pts), Reliance (-30 pts), Bharti Airtel (-22 pts), M&M (-22 pts) and L&T (-21 pts) together contributed nearly 50% of the Nifty’s decline.
The selloff comes amid rising global concerns, aggressive FII selling, and looming fears of higher U.S. tariffs impacting sentiment. With the August F&O expiry around the corner, traders should brace for more volatility ahead.
Nifty trades near 24,800 as Sensex slips 580 points. Mid and small-cap stocks face significant declines amid global uncertainties and tariff concerns, causing cautious investor sentiment and market pressure today.
Markets plunge as selling pressure intensifies; Sensex and Nifty drop sharply in early trade amid global and tariff concerns.
Sensex opened at 81,390.06, down 245.84 points (0.30%), while Nifty fell 56.85 points (0.23%) to 24,910.90. Markets started lower as investors stay cautious amid global uncertainties.
Asian markets mostly fell overnight, with Japan and South Korea trading lower. Meanwhile, GIFT Nifty futures signal a negative start for Indian markets.
A big headline: former Fed Governor Lisa Cook was fired by President Trump over alleged false statements on mortgage forms. This move has raised concerns about the Fed’s independence, causing the US Dollar index to dip 0.16% and US futures to slip.
The US 10-year bond yield climbed slightly to 4.28%, while Wall Street ended its winning streak, with the Dow dropping nearly 1%.
In the crypto space, Ether slid after reaching a record near $5,000 last week. On the brighter side, gold prices rose as investors looked for safe havens, and oil prices increased amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Stay tuned for more updates as the day unfolds!