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Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

🕒 Updated: May 27, 2026 09:00:48 IST
✍️ Written by: Priyanka Roshan

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: The GIFT Nifty Futures signal a muted to negative start for Dalal Street on Wednesday. The GIFT Nifty was down by 20.50 points, or 0.09%, at 8:10 AM at 23,892.50. 

The Nifty 50 ended its two-day gain by falling 118 points (0.49%) to 23,913.70 in the last session.

The index had opened at 24,004.10 and reached a high of 24,089.80. The bears’ stampede through the afternoon saw the index skid to 23,885.45.

The BSE Sensex ended the last session at 76,009.70, down 479.26 points or (-0.63%). Broad-based selling pressure across banking, IT, financial and consumer counters. 

US markets ended mixed last night. The S&P rose 0.61% to end at a record 7,519.12; the Nasdaq was also up 1.19% and ended at a record high 26,656.18, driven by the tech segment; however, the Dow Jones lost 0.23% to 50,461.68. Investors remain bullish over growth; however, they watch events in the Middle East closely.

The prices of oil slumped in Wednesday morning trade. Brent crude was trading 0.71% lower at $98.87 per barrel, while WTI crude fell 1.01% to $92.88 per barrel as global supply and political developments were monitored.

ONGC, Coal India, IRCTC, Siemens and PC Jeweller shall be on alert today due to Q4 results, OFS and industry rebalancing.

Stay tuned for LIVE stock market updates throughout the trading session today.

Live Updates

  • 09:04 (IST) 27 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Pre-Open: Sensex, Bankex Signal Weak Start

    The Sensex pre-open session signalled a weak start for Dalal Street on Wednesday, reflecting cautious investor sentiment ahead of the opening bell. At 9:01 am,

    BSE SENSEX
    75,401.26-608.44 -0.80%

    BSE BANKEX
    61,416.83-679.39 -1.09%

    BSE Focused IT
    34,935.57-160.21 -0.46%

    May 27 BSE Pre-Open Heatmap: Dalal Street Signals Weak Start; Smallcaps Show Resilience

    May 27 BSE Pre-Open Heatmap: Dalal Street Signals Weak Start; Smallcaps Show Resilience

  • 08:56 (IST) 27 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: What Will The Stock Market Look Like Today? Gift Nifty Dip, US–Iran Tensions & Mixed Global Cues Ready To Set The Tone For 27 May

    The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open on a cautious note, tracking mixed global cues and ongoing uncertainty around the US–Iran peace situation. 

    Read more here.

  • 08:43 (IST) 27 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 27: Will Nifty Hold 23,750 Or Will Global Risks Trigger More Volatility?

    Indian stocks stumbled after a two-day rally, with profit-taking, crude oil, and US-Iran tensions playing the dampener. With monthly expiry now behind the market and a fresh derivatives series beginning, the focus now shifts to whether Nifty can protect critical support levels and whether easing geopolitical concerns can revive risk appetite. Analysts expect the session on Wednesday could continue to be headline-driven with crude prices, global markets and institutional flows as the key variables to watch.

    Can Nifty hold the critical levels?

    Read more here.

  • 08:38 (IST) 27 May 2026

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch Today, May 27: ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Siemens, Eternal In Focus

    The GIFT Nifty Futures signal a muted to negative start for Dalal Street on Wednesday. The GIFT Nifty was down by 20.50 points, or 0.09%, at 8:10 AM at 23,892.50. The hint is not for a major sell-off; however, traders may be selectively investing, processing the latest global developments as well as domestic cues. ONGC, Coal India, IRCTC, Siemens and PC Jeweller are in focus today on Q4 earnings, OFS moves and sector shifts.

    Read more here.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

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Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

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Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty Signals Negative Start Today; ONGC, IRCTC, Coal India In Focus

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