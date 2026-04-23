West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 Voting Day Mamata Banerjee vs BJP; High-Stakes Showdown As Bengal Votes In Crucial Battle

West Bengal begins voting in a high stakes 2026 Assembly election, with Mamata Banerjee’s TMC facing a strong challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party across key constituencies. Intense campaigning, major security deployment, and issues like welfare, infiltration, and governance dominate as lakhs of voters head to the polls.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: Phase 1 (Image Credit: ANI)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 LIVE Phase 1: The first round of 2026 Assembly elections will begin on April 23 when West Bengal voters begin the voting process to decide their electoral representatives. The current stage of the election process includes 152 constituencies which spread across north Bengal and selected southern constituencies that contain more than 3.6 crore eligible voters. From 7 AM to 6 PM polling operations will proceed under strict security measures which have been established to protect the process. The parties entered into a heated conflict before the voting period because they disagreed about essential issues which included the Uniform Civil Code and border security together with claims of illegal entry and welfare program implementation. The TMC government faced accusations of corruption and political violence and appeasement politics from top BJP officials who included Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP attempted to attract voters by promising to implement reforms which included establishing job openings and providing financial assistance to government employees while they worked to resolve their outstanding payments. The TMC firmly refuted these allegations, pointing out its model of welfare-based governance. The schemes such as financial aid to women, schemes to provide social benefits were highlighted by leaders like Abhishek Banerjee and the BJP was not able to replicate the schemes in the states where it is in power. Mamata Banerjee is confident of her fourth term and she has brushed off the chances of BJP winning in the state. Prominent constituencies such as Nandigram, where Suvendu Adhikari is running, have attracted great interest, as well as some other high-profile contenders in many parts of the country. The local problems of wages in tea gardens, the Gorkhaland demand, and rural distress have also influenced the voter sentiment. To facilitate polling, the Election Commission has assigned approximately 2.5 lakh paramilitary staff and have recognized thousands of sensitive polling booths. There have also been massive cash and contraband seizures before the polls by the authorities. As several stages are yet to come, this initial vote is likely to predetermine the ultimate decision on May 4.

Who Is The Current CM Of West Bengal?

: Mamata Banerjee

Which Party Does Mamata Banerjee Belong?

: Trinamool Congress (TMC)

When Is The Second Phase Of Voting In West Bengal?

: 29th April 2026

When Will Results Be Announced?

: May 4th

Which Constituency Is Mamata Banerjee Contesting From?

: Bhabanipur