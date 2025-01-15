Flight Prices Skyrocket For Mahakumbh 2025, Bengaluru-Prayagraj Fares Surge By 41%

As the Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, airfares for flights to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, have seen a steep rise, reflecting the increased travel demand for the massive spiritual gathering. For instance, flights from Delhi to Prayagraj have surged by 21%, now costing passengers around ₹5,748. Flights from Mumbai have also seen an uptick of 13%, with ticket prices reaching ₹6,381. The price hike is even more pronounced for travelers from Bengaluru, with a 41% jump, bringing the cost of a ticket to ₹11,158.

One of the sharpest increases is seen for flights from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where ticket prices have soared a staggering 498% from ₹2,977 to ₹17,796, reflecting the huge demand for travel to the religious city during the Mahakumbh. Airfares from cities like Lucknow and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh have also experienced an increase of up to 21%.

Air India has responded to the surge in demand by announcing daily services between Delhi and Prayagraj starting from January 25 until February 28, providing passengers with more flight options. The rise in airfares is a clear indication of the growing popularity of Prayagraj as a destination for devotees and tourists attending the Mahakumbh.

Moreover, flight bookings to Prayagraj have jumped by 162% compared to last year, with the city now connected to over 20 destinations by direct and one-stop flights, a significant increase from just one connection during the previous Mahakumbh.

As millions of people prepare to attend the grand event, the increased demand for travel has inevitably driven up ticket prices, making flights to Prayagraj costlier than ever before.

