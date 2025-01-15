Mahakumbh 2025 In Prayagraj: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt Among Celebrities Expected, Full List of Performing Artists Inside

The Mahakumbh 2025, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, has commenced at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Mahakumbh 2025, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, has commenced at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The festival, which returns to Prayagraj after 144 years, was inaugurated on January 13 and will continue until February 26. This spiritual event has garnered global attention, drawing devotees and luminaries from across the world.

Mahakumbh, celebrated every 12 years, rotates among four holy sites in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. It is a sacred occasion for millions of pilgrims who believe that a dip in the holy waters at the Sangam during this festival cleanses sins and leads to spiritual liberation.

Global and Celebrity Participation

The Mahakumbh has attracted the interest of notable personalities. Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anup Jalota, Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Rakhi Sawant are among those reportedly expected to attend.

Prominent political figures are also expected to grace the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced the festival dates, will participate in several key rituals and events. Other political leaders such as Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and several state-level leaders from Uttar Pradesh are likely to attend. Their presence underscores the significance of this event not only as a spiritual gathering but also as a cultural and political occasion.

Adding a global dimension, Laurene Powell Jobs, American philanthropist and wife of Apple founder Steve Jobs, visited the event. She is accompanied by a 40-member team and is staying at the ashram of Swami Kailashnand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara. Prominent international figures who have attended previous Mahakumbh festivals include Richard Gere, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the Dalai Lama.

Cultural Performances to Enrich the Festival

The Mahakumbh Mela will host a series of mesmerizing performances by renowned artists. On January 16, singer Shankar Mahadevan is set to perform, and the festival will conclude with a performance by Mohit Chauhan on February 24. Other notable performers include:

Classical Artists : Dr. L. Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

: Dr. L. Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Singers : Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and Maithili Thakur.

: Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and Maithili Thakur. Dancers : Celebrated artists like Shovana Narayan.

: Celebrated artists like Shovana Narayan. Folk Artists: Malini Awasthi will add a regional flavor with her folk music.

International Presence

Mahakumbh 2025 has drawn a significant number of international devotees from Japan, Russia, South Korea, Europe, and other countries. The global appeal of this spiritual festival highlights India’s rich cultural heritage and its ability to foster a sense of universal brotherhood.

To accommodate the vast influx of visitors, the Ministry of Tourism has established a sprawling 5,000-square-foot Incredible India Pavilion at the Mahakumbh. This space will cater to foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, and journalists. The pavilion will also host the “Dekho Apna Desh” People’s Choice Poll, inviting participants to vote for their favorite Indian tourism destinations.

In addition, a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363) has been launched, operating in English, Hindi, and 10 international languages, as well as Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, and Marathi. This initiative aims to enhance the experience for both domestic and international attendees.

The Mahakumbh 2025 is not just a festival but a celebration of faith, culture, and humanity. Its unique blend of spirituality, art, and global participation makes it a truly remarkable event. As pilgrims take a dip in the holy waters, they reinforce the enduring spirit of devotion and unity that the Mahakumbh represents.

