Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025 In Prayagraj: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt Among Celebrities Expected, Full List of Performing Artists Inside

The Mahakumbh 2025, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings, has commenced at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Mahakumbh 2025 In Prayagraj: Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt Among Celebrities Expected, Full List of Performing Artists Inside

The Mahakumbh 2025, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, has commenced at the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The festival, which returns to Prayagraj after 144 years, was inaugurated on January 13 and will continue until February 26. This spiritual event has garnered global attention, drawing devotees and luminaries from across the world.

Mahakumbh, celebrated every 12 years, rotates among four holy sites in India: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. It is a sacred occasion for millions of pilgrims who believe that a dip in the holy waters at the Sangam during this festival cleanses sins and leads to spiritual liberation.

Global and Celebrity Participation

The Mahakumbh has attracted the interest of notable personalities. Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anup Jalota, Renuka Shahane, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Rakhi Sawant are among those reportedly expected to attend.

Prominent political figures are also expected to grace the occasion. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who announced the festival dates, will participate in several key rituals and events. Other political leaders such as Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and several state-level leaders from Uttar Pradesh are likely to attend. Their presence underscores the significance of this event not only as a spiritual gathering but also as a cultural and political occasion.

Adding a global dimension, Laurene Powell Jobs, American philanthropist and wife of Apple founder Steve Jobs, visited the event. She is accompanied by a 40-member team and is staying at the ashram of Swami Kailashnand Giri, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Niranjini Akhara. Prominent international figures who have attended previous Mahakumbh festivals include Richard Gere, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the Dalai Lama.

Cultural Performances to Enrich the Festival

The Mahakumbh Mela will host a series of mesmerizing performances by renowned artists. On January 16, singer Shankar Mahadevan is set to perform, and the festival will conclude with a performance by Mohit Chauhan on February 24. Other notable performers include:

  • Classical Artists: Dr. L. Subramaniam, Bickram Ghosh, and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.
  • Singers: Anup Jalota, Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kavita Seth, and Maithili Thakur.
  • Dancers: Celebrated artists like Shovana Narayan.
  • Folk Artists: Malini Awasthi will add a regional flavor with her folk music.

International Presence

Mahakumbh 2025 has drawn a significant number of international devotees from Japan, Russia, South Korea, Europe, and other countries. The global appeal of this spiritual festival highlights India’s rich cultural heritage and its ability to foster a sense of universal brotherhood.

To accommodate the vast influx of visitors, the Ministry of Tourism has established a sprawling 5,000-square-foot Incredible India Pavilion at the Mahakumbh. This space will cater to foreign tourists, scholars, researchers, photographers, and journalists. The pavilion will also host the “Dekho Apna Desh” People’s Choice Poll, inviting participants to vote for their favorite Indian tourism destinations.

In addition, a dedicated toll-free Tourist Infoline (1800111363 or 1363) has been launched, operating in English, Hindi, and 10 international languages, as well as Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, and Marathi. This initiative aims to enhance the experience for both domestic and international attendees.

The Mahakumbh 2025 is not just a festival but a celebration of faith, culture, and humanity. Its unique blend of spirituality, art, and global participation makes it a truly remarkable event. As pilgrims take a dip in the holy waters, they reinforce the enduring spirit of devotion and unity that the Mahakumbh represents.

Read More : Maha Kumbh 2025: Bomb Threat Issued Targeting 1,000 Hindus At Prayagraj’s, Police On High Alert

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

US Bans Imports From 37 Chinese Firms Over Alleged Forced Labor Practice

US Bans Imports From 37 Chinese Firms Over Alleged Forced Labor Practice

UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Stays Arrest Of Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

UPSC Cheating Case: Supreme Court Stays Arrest Of Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar

International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025

International Delegation To Experience The Spiritual Essence Of Mahakumbh 2025

Honor Killing In Gwalior: Father Shoots Daughter Just Days Before Wedding

Honor Killing In Gwalior: Father Shoots Daughter Just Days Before Wedding

‘India Set To Become Major Maritime Power:’ PM Modi Commissions Navy’s 3 New Frontline Combatants

‘India Set To Become Major Maritime Power:’ PM Modi Commissions Navy’s 3 New Frontline Combatants

Entertainment

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours: Gynaecologists Question The Veracity Of Adult Film Star’s Claim

Bonnie Blue Says She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12

Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Influencer Claims She Broke World Record For Having Sex With Most Men In 12 Hours

Who Is Bonnie Blue? OnlyFans Influencer Claims She Broke World Record For Having Sex With

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Celebrate Their First Pongal Post-Wedding

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting On A 2-Hour Date

Is Lewis Hamilton Dating Divorcee Sofia Vergara? F1 Star Sparks Relationship Rumours After Spotted Flirting

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Severance Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox