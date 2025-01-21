Gautam Adani To Visit Mahakumbh, Expected To Take A Holy Dip

Renowned industrialist Gautam Adani will take part in various spiritual and service-oriented in his ongoing uring his visit to the Mahakumbh on Tuesday.

Renowned industrialist Gautam Adani will take part in various spiritual and service-oriented in his ongoing uring his visit to the Mahakumbh on Tuesday. His itinerary included offering prayers at the ISKCON camp and the reclining statue of Lord Hanuman in Bandhwa. Extensive arrangements were made by ISKCON for this special occasion.

Service at ISKCON Camp

Adani actively participated in the community kitchen (Bhandara) at the ISKCON camp, serving meals to devotees as part of his spiritual engagement. The Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON and Gita Press, has been working tirelessly to facilitate the pilgrims. The group has deployed battery-operated vehicles to assist those unable to walk around the vast fairgrounds.

Massive Meal Distribution

Under the initiative, the Adani Group is distributing Maha Prasad to over one lakh devotees daily. The meals, consisting of roti, dal, rice, vegetables, and sweets, are prepared in a massive kitchen named Maharasooi near the DSA Ground. Around 1,800 personnel have been assigned to ensure cleanliness and operational efficiency. This initiative benefits not only pilgrims but also those traveling through Prayagraj Junction and staying in nearby areas like Khushrobagh.

Adani also immersed himself in the sacred Sangam as an act of devotion. During his visit, he emphasized the power of service, a value he highlighted in his recent meeting with ISKCON’s Guru Prasad Swami. Sharing a photo with Swami Ji, Adani wrote that service is a form of prayer and patriotism, encapsulating the essence of spiritual dedication.

Additional Facilities

To further ease the experience of devotees, the Adani Group has introduced golf cart services for the differently-abled, elderly, and children. These vehicles ensure seamless mobility across the Mahakumbh grounds, reflecting the group’s commitment to accessibility and care.

