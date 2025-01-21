Home
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Day 8 Records Over 2.27 Million Devotees At Triveni Sangam

Over 2.27 million devotees gathered at Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam on Day 8 of Maha Kumbh 2025. With key Shahi Snan dates ahead, attendance is set to soar. Despite challenges like a fire at the Gita Press camp, the event reflects India's rich spiritual heritage.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Day 8 Records Over 2.27 Million Devotees At Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, world’s biggest spiritual congregation, has been bringing in millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj. As the eighth day of the festival approaches, the official reports by the Uttar Pradesh government reveals an unprecedentedly huge turnout wherein as many as 2.27 million devotees visited the sacred Triveni Sangam by 8 a.m. on Monday, January 19.

The fervor surrounding the event shows no signs of waning as millions of participants flock to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers to partake in the holy rituals.

Devotees Gather For The Sacred Dip

Among the massive crowd, over 1 million Kalpvasis, individuals who have committed to a month-long spiritual retreat during the event, and 1.27 million other pilgrims arrived to perform the holy dip at the Sangam. Despite the chilly weather, the spiritual energy of the attendees remained undeterred as they lined up to wash away their sins in the sacred waters.

As of January 19, more than 82.6 million devotees have participated in the sacred bathing rituals since the Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13. The number of attendees is expected to rise significantly as the event progresses, particularly with the upcoming key dates for Shahi Snan (royal bathing), which are expected to draw even larger crowds. These important bathing dates include:

  • January 29: Mauni Amavasya
  • February 3: Basant Panchami
  • February 12: Maghi Purnima
  • February 26: Maha Shivaratri

Fire Accident In Gita Press Camp

While the spiritual and cultural significance of the event continues to shine, the Maha Kumbh Mela also faced a setback on its seventh day when a fire broke out at the Gita Press camp. The fire was triggered by an explosion of three cooking gas cylinders, which engulfed nearly 70 to 80 huts and 8 to 10 tents. The incident caused panic among the thousands present at the camp, but thankfully, no casualties were reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to inquire about the incident and ensure that relief measures were being swiftly implemented. Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma confirmed that around 100 people were present at the camp when the fire broke out but assured the public that no one was harmed.

The authorities also took all necessary measures to prevent further accidents in the future. Vivek Chaturvedi, an additional District Magistrate overseeing Maha Kumbh Mela, confirmed that all measures to improve safety are being enforced across the event for pilgrims’ safety.

ALSO READ | Over 45 Crore Devotees’: Maha Kumbh To Outshine Rio Carnival, Oktoberfest, Haj

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025

