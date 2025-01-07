Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj’s First Smart Parking System By Park+ For 40 Crore Pilgrims

Park+ has launched Prayagraj's first smart parking system for Maha Kumbh 2025, offering 30+ government-approved slots with FASTag-enabled cashless transactions. Pilgrims can pre-book parking and access facilities like EV charging, medical support, and 24x7 security. (Read moe below)

As preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, gain momentum, innovative solutions are being introduced to accommodate millions of pilgrims flocking to Prayagraj. Park+, an auto-tech super app, announced the launch of Prayagraj’s first smart parking management system, aimed at simplifying parking for visitors during the 45-day mega event.

Pilgrims can now discover, pre-book, and prepay for parking slots at government-approved locations using the Park+ app. For added convenience, car owners can utilize their FASTag to make cashless payments, eliminating human intervention in the process.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of Park+, highlighted the scale of the event, noting that over 40 crore devotees are expected to visit, with approximately 25 lakh vehicles converging on the city. “Devotees will enjoy a seamless parking experience with facilities like pre-booking, pre-payment, and secure parking at 30+ locations, accommodating over 5 lakh vehicles,” he said.

In addition to parking management, the Park+ zones will offer 24×7 security, EV charging stations, washrooms, medical support, and F&B facilities. Hitesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of Park+, added that AI-powered systems would predict parking patterns, track fill rates, and identify EV charging trends for an enhanced user experience. Car owners will also receive automated alerts for pending challans and expired PUC certificates.

Park+ has partnered with Indian Oil to provide pilgrims with discounted fuel rates at designated locations. The app is set to transform the Maha Kumbh experience with cutting-edge technology and convenience.

