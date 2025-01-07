Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj’s First Smart Parking System By Park+ For 40 Crore Pilgrims

Park+ has launched Prayagraj's first smart parking system for Maha Kumbh 2025, offering 30+ government-approved slots with FASTag-enabled cashless transactions. Pilgrims can pre-book parking and access facilities like EV charging, medical support, and 24x7 security. (Read moe below)

Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj’s First Smart Parking System By Park+ For 40 Crore Pilgrims

As preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, gain momentum, innovative solutions are being introduced to accommodate millions of pilgrims flocking to Prayagraj. Park+, an auto-tech super app, announced the launch of Prayagraj’s first smart parking management system, aimed at simplifying parking for visitors during the 45-day mega event.

Pilgrims can now discover, pre-book, and prepay for parking slots at government-approved locations using the Park+ app. For added convenience, car owners can utilize their FASTag to make cashless payments, eliminating human intervention in the process.

Amit Lakhotia, Founder and CEO of Park+, highlighted the scale of the event, noting that over 40 crore devotees are expected to visit, with approximately 25 lakh vehicles converging on the city. “Devotees will enjoy a seamless parking experience with facilities like pre-booking, pre-payment, and secure parking at 30+ locations, accommodating over 5 lakh vehicles,” he said.

In addition to parking management, the Park+ zones will offer 24×7 security, EV charging stations, washrooms, medical support, and F&B facilities. Hitesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CTO of Park+, added that AI-powered systems would predict parking patterns, track fill rates, and identify EV charging trends for an enhanced user experience. Car owners will also receive automated alerts for pending challans and expired PUC certificates.

Park+ has partnered with Indian Oil to provide pilgrims with discounted fuel rates at designated locations. The app is set to transform the Maha Kumbh experience with cutting-edge technology and convenience.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Where Devotion Meets Luxury With Rs 1 Lakh-A-Night Tents

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Park+ Prayagraj parking system

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

Why Every Voter Should Download This App For Convenient Voter ID Services

What Is Quad-Demic? Flu, COVID, RSV, And Norovirus Challenging Hospitals In The US And UK

What Is Quad-Demic? Flu, COVID, RSV, And Norovirus Challenging Hospitals In The US And UK

MahaKumbh 2025: Know What Are The Mythical And Historical Roots Of India’s Most Sacred Festival

MahaKumbh 2025: Know What Are The Mythical And Historical Roots Of India’s Most Sacred Festival

8 Surprising Facts About The Maha Kumbh Mela You Need To Know

8 Surprising Facts About The Maha Kumbh Mela You Need To Know

Farmers Announce Nationwide Tractor March On January 26

Farmers Announce Nationwide Tractor March On January 26

Entertainment

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In Her Documentary?

Was Nayanthara Asked To Pay Rs. 5 Crore For Featuring Rajinikanth Starrer Chandramukhi Clips In

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox