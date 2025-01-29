Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG

A horrific stampede at the Maha Kumbh between 1-2 AM has resulted in the deaths of 30 people, with 60 others injured, according to DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: 30 Dead, 60 Injured At Midnight, Confirms Kumbh DIG


Maha Kumbh Tragedy: 30 Dead, 60 Injured in Midnight Stampede

Prayagraj: A horrific stampede at the Maha Kumbh between 1-2 AM has resulted in the deaths of 30 people, with 60 others injured, according to DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna.

Authorities have identified 25 of the deceased, while efforts are underway to confirm the identities of the remaining five. Among the victims, four are reported to be from Karnataka.

Rescue operations were swiftly carried out, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Officials are assessing the incident to enhance crowd management and ensure safety measures in the ongoing religious gathering.

DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, detailed the sequence of events, stating, “Before Brahma Muhurta, between 1 AM to 2 AM, a huge crowd gathered on the Akhara Marg. Due to this, the barricades on the other side broke, and the crowd ran over devotees waiting to take a holy dip during Brahma Muhurta. About 90 people were taken to the hospital through ambulances, but unfortunately, 30 devotees lost their lives. Out of these 30, 25 have been identified, while the rest are yet to be confirmed. These include four people from Karnataka, one from Assam, and one from Gujarat. Currently, 36 people are receiving treatment at the local medical college. The situation is now under control.”

To ensure further safety, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged Mahamandaleshwar, saints, and Akharas to take their holy dip with some delay. He confirmed that the Amrit Snan of the Akharas has been concluded safely.

