Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede Caught On Cam? Panic At The Mega Religious Event During Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya

Reports suggest that the incident took place in Prayagraj when devotees resting on the riverbanks were accidentally trampled by others returning from their holy dip in the sacred waters.

Maha Kumbh Stampede Caught On Cam? Panic At The Mega Religious Event During Amrit Snan On Mauni Amavasya

Mahakumbh stampede


A tragic incident is feared to have occurred at the Kumbh Mela in northern India, where several people may have been injured in a crowd crush during the religious gathering.

Reports suggest that the incident took place in Prayagraj when devotees resting on the riverbanks were accidentally trampled by others returning from their holy dip in the sacred waters.

Emergency Response and Unconfirmed Casualties

Emergency responders have been seen transporting individuals on stretchers, with visuals suggesting possible fatalities. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of casualties or injuries.

According to an official statement, “some people have been injured,” but it was also noted that “no one is in serious condition.”

Massive Turnout at One of the World’s Largest Religious Gatherings

The Kumbh Mela, recognized as one of the biggest religious festivals globally, is expected to draw an estimated 100 million devotees for this special bathing day. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely while managing the vast crowds to ensure safety.

