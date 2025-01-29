Authorities acted swiftly by creating a green corridor to transport the injured to a central hospital established at the Mahakumbh. A dedicated team of doctors is providing immediate medical attention.

Following the stampede-like incident at Mahakumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to assess the situation. PM Modi emphasized the need for swift action to ensure the safety of devotees and pilgrims attending the event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reached out to CM Yogi Adityanath, offering full support from the central government. He assured that all necessary measures would be taken to manage the situation and provide assistance to those affected.

A chaotic situation unfolded at the Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday as massive crowds gathered for the second Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Reports indicate that around 25 individuals were admitted to the hospital, though no fatalities have been confirmed so far. The incident occurred at the Sangam Nose, where emergency services, including ambulances, were immediately dispatched.

According to officials, the suffocating conditions in the densely packed crowd caused several elderly individuals and women to faint. This led to panic, with people collapsing onto each other, ultimately breaking the barricades and injuring multiple devotees.

Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran OSD Akansha Rana confirmed the incident, stating, “A stampede-like situation occurred at Sangam Nose after a barrier broke. Some individuals sustained injuries, but none are in critical condition. They are receiving the necessary medical care.”

Medical Response and Emergency Measures

Authorities acted swiftly by creating a green corridor to transport the injured to a central hospital established at the Mahakumbh. A dedicated team of doctors is providing immediate medical attention, with preparations in place for airlifting severely injured individuals if required.

In the early hours of Wednesday, an overwhelming number of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to take a holy dip on the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Authorities estimated a turnout of nearly 80 to 100 million pilgrims.

Visuals from Kali Marg, Sangam Ghat, and Jhusi area showcased thousands of people waiting behind barricades for their turn to perform the Amrit Snan. This year, the event holds special significance due to the rare celestial alignment known as Triveni Yog, occurring after 144 years, further elevating the spiritual importance of the occasion.

Significance of Triveni Sangam and Mauni Amavasya

The Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds immense religious significance in Hinduism. Bathing in its waters during Maha Kumbh, especially on auspicious days like Mauni Amavasya, is believed to cleanse one of sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Despite the challenges posed by the stampede-like situation, authorities continue to manage the crowds while ensuring the safety of millions of devotees partaking in this deeply revered ritual.