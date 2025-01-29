Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas Postpone ‘Snan’ Due To Stampede, Excessive Crowd At Sangam

A stampede broke out early Wednesday at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where thousands of devotees had gathered for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip. The incident has raised alarms over safety concerns amid the overwhelming crowds at this year's Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas Postpone ‘Snan’ Due To Stampede, Excessive Crowd At Sangam

A stampede broke out early Wednesday at the Sangam in Prayagraj, where thousands of devotees had gathered for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip.


A stampede occurred early on Wednesday at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as thousands of devotees gathered for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip. The incident, which took place around 2:30 AM, has raised concerns about safety amid the massive crowd that flooded the ghats. While officials have not disclosed any details regarding casualties, eyewitnesses report that the chaos was triggered by the dense congregation of people.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cause of the Stampede: Eyewitness Account

According to a social media content creator from Prayagraj, who witnessed the incident firsthand, the crowd was unaware of where to go after completing their rituals at the ghats. “The problem was mainly due to the fact that the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing,” the eyewitness explained. “Many pilgrims were carrying heavy luggage on their heads, and there were large iron dustbins scattered around, which were hard to see. A few people lost their balance and fell, and their belongings were scattered across the area.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The content creator, who also sustained an injury to his feet during the stampede, recounted his efforts to help those around him. “I somehow stood up and saved my parents and another woman who were all lying on the ground. It was then that youngsters in the crowd started pushing others. This situation escalated into a stampede,” he added.

Akharas Postpone Snan Amid Safety Concerns

Around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, marking the peak of this major religious event. The ongoing Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, has already seen over 15 crore devotees visit the ghats for the sacred dip. On Tuesday alone, more than 4.8 crore devotees performed the ‘snan’ as part of the religious observance.

In response to the incident and the pressure from the overwhelming crowd, Narain Giri, the official spokesperson for Juna Akhada, announced that the Akharas have decided to postpone their snan. “Akharas have postponed their snan due to the stampede and excessive pressure of the crowd,” Giri said, reflecting concerns about the safety of devotees.

The Mahakumbh, a significant religious gathering, is scheduled to conclude on February 26, with organizers continuing to manage the flow of pilgrims.

Also Read: Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Prayagraj news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre Advocates For ‘One Nation, One Time’, How Will It Function?

Centre Advocates For ‘One Nation, One Time’, How Will It Function?

Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

85% Of Greenlanders Prefer To Stay Out Of The US, Poll Reveals

85% Of Greenlanders Prefer To Stay Out Of The US, Poll Reveals

Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8 To 10 Crore Pilgrims

Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8...

Shetland Hosts Europe’s Biggest Fire Festival Once Again

Shetland Hosts Europe’s Biggest Fire Festival Once Again

Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Rakhi Sawant Wedding Plan: Follow Islamic Traditions In Pakistan, Reception To Be Held In India

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant To Marry This Pakistani Actor And Police Officer

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: Why Has PFA Activist Filed New FIR Against The YouTuber

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Brawl Breaks Out At Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox