Mahakumbh 2025: Akharas Postpone ‘Snan’ Due To Stampede, Excessive Crowd At Sangam

A stampede occurred early on Wednesday at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as thousands of devotees gathered for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip. The incident, which took place around 2:30 AM, has raised concerns about safety amid the massive crowd that flooded the ghats. While officials have not disclosed any details regarding casualties, eyewitnesses report that the chaos was triggered by the dense congregation of people.

Cause of the Stampede: Eyewitness Account

According to a social media content creator from Prayagraj, who witnessed the incident firsthand, the crowd was unaware of where to go after completing their rituals at the ghats. “The problem was mainly due to the fact that the crowd had no idea where to go after bathing,” the eyewitness explained. “Many pilgrims were carrying heavy luggage on their heads, and there were large iron dustbins scattered around, which were hard to see. A few people lost their balance and fell, and their belongings were scattered across the area.”

The content creator, who also sustained an injury to his feet during the stampede, recounted his efforts to help those around him. “I somehow stood up and saved my parents and another woman who were all lying on the ground. It was then that youngsters in the crowd started pushing others. This situation escalated into a stampede,” he added.

Akharas Postpone Snan Amid Safety Concerns

Around 10 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, marking the peak of this major religious event. The ongoing Mahakumbh, which started on January 13, has already seen over 15 crore devotees visit the ghats for the sacred dip. On Tuesday alone, more than 4.8 crore devotees performed the ‘snan’ as part of the religious observance.

In response to the incident and the pressure from the overwhelming crowd, Narain Giri, the official spokesperson for Juna Akhada, announced that the Akharas have decided to postpone their snan. “Akharas have postponed their snan due to the stampede and excessive pressure of the crowd,” Giri said, reflecting concerns about the safety of devotees.

The Mahakumbh, a significant religious gathering, is scheduled to conclude on February 26, with organizers continuing to manage the flow of pilgrims.

