Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

A tragic stampede broke out at the Sangam in Prayagraj early Wednesday morning as thousands of devotees gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on Mauni Amavasya, resulting in multiple fatalities. The overwhelming crowd pressure during the auspicious occasion led to chaotic scenes, complicating efforts to manage the event.

Stampede at Sangam in Prayagraj During Mauni Amavasya, Multiple Deaths Feared

A stampede broke out at the Sangam in Prayagraj early Wednesday morning as thousands of devotees gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya.


A tragic stampede unfolded at the Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, during the early hours of Wednesday as thousands of devotees gathered for a holy dip in the Ganga on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. The surge of crowds led to several fatalities at the scene.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Ambulances were quickly dispatched to the ghats, and injured individuals were transported to the central hospital located inside the Mela grounds for medical attention. According to officials, several individuals were brought to the hospital already deceased. The scale of the tragedy highlights the challenges faced in managing such large crowds during the religious event.

Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran OSD Akansha Rana speaking to PTI said, “As per the information that I’ve received, a stampede-like situation occurred at Sangam Nose after a barrier broke. Some people were injured in the incident. No one is serious and they are getting the required treatment.”

Prayagraj Crowd Management Efforts and Growing Pressure

As the crowd pressure surged due to the Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan,’ the Mela administration made the difficult decision to send some pilgrims back. The massive turnout at the ghats and the Triveni Sangam, during the day designated as the ‘second Shahi Snan’ of the Mahakumbh Mela, created significant challenges for authorities to effectively manage the situation.

Announcements were made through public address systems, urging devotees to vacate the ghats after completing their holy dip to allow others to take their place. Despite the efforts, the overwhelming number of people made crowd control increasingly difficult.

Devotees Affected by the Prayagraj Stampede

Although the exact number of injuries remains unconfirmed, many devotees were unable to perform the holy bath due to the stampede and had to return without partaking in the auspicious ritual. The chaotic scene impacted the spiritual experience for many who had gathered for the special occasion.

Ahead of the Mauni Amavasya, the Uttar Pradesh government had anticipated a turnout of around 10 crore devotees for the Mahakumbh Mela. To address these challenges, the government had already enhanced security and crowd management systems across the region.

An official advisory was issued urging all devotees to treat all ghats equally and to avoid any unnecessary rush or spread of misinformation. As part of the ceremonial experience, the administration had planned to shower 25 quintals of rose petals on the devotees from helicopters, an effort to enhance the spiritual atmosphere.

Record Number of Pilgrims at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, 2025, has already witnessed over 15 crore pilgrims participating in the holy dip at the Sangam and other ghats. On Tuesday alone, more than 4.8 crore devotees took part in the ritual, surpassing the attendance during the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, which had drawn 3.5 crore devotees, according to government sources.

Stepped-Up Security and Traffic Restrictions

In an effort to ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims, security personnel have been deployed throughout the Mela grounds, supported by AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones that monitor the area. Authorities have also declared the Mela grounds a no-vehicle zone for the next few days. Local residents have been advised to refrain from using cars, with the exception of transporting senior citizens, for whom two-wheelers are encouraged.

Mauni Amavasya: The Most Auspicious Day

Mauni Amavasya is regarded as the most auspicious day for bathing at the Mahakumbh Mela. On this day, devotees believe that the waters of the holy rivers turn into ‘Amrit,’ providing an opportunity for purification and spiritual rejuvenation.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, taking place once every 12 years, began on January 13 and is set to conclude on Maha Shivaratri, February 26, 2025. This grand event continues to attract millions of pilgrims from around the world, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

Also Read:  Mahakumbh Nagar To Be World’s Largest Temporary District On Mauni Amavasya, Expected To Attract 8 To 10 Crore Pilgrims

