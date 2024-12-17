Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Mahakumbh 2025: Drones As ‘Third Eye’ In Yogi Adityanath’s Hi-Tech Security Initiative

For the first time, Mahakumbh 2025 has deployed tethered drones for 24/7 aerial surveillance, ensuring unmatched security for 45 crore devotees. These drones, coupled with 2,750 AI-powered CCTVs, monitor key locations like ghats and temples, aligning with CM Yogi Adityanath's vision for advanced safety measures.

Mahakumbh 2025: Drones As ‘Third Eye’ In Yogi Adityanath’s Hi-Tech Security Initiative

For the first time in Mahakumbh, a tethered drone has been deployed to provide comprehensive aerial surveillance, ensuring unmatched security. This high-tech device, capable of capturing high-resolution images, videos, and sensor data, leaves no corner of Mahakumbh Nagar unmonitored. Installed on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state-of-the-art system is a major step towards safeguarding devotees.

SSP of Mahakumbh Nagar Rajesh Dwivedi has appointed an expert team to oversee its operation. Calling it a unique and advanced security tool, he highlighted its ability to switch to alert mode within seconds.

According to him, CM Yogi’s vision is to make this year’s Mahakumbh truly unforgettable by upgrading the security infrastructure to the highest standards. He said, “The tethered drone’s secure data transmission ensures it captures every detail, big or small, from above, making it a cornerstone of the hi-tech security measures in place.”

Tethered drones are serving as the “third eye” for the Mahakumbh Nagar police, providing an unmatched level of surveillance. These high-tech devices ensure that no activity goes unnoticed. Positioned strategically, they monitor the Sangam bank, crowded ghats, temples, and other significant locations, instantly alerting officers about any developments.

In addition to tethered drones, the police are overseeing the vast fair area with over 2,750 CCTV cameras, more than half of which are equipped with AI capabilities.

According to SSP Rajesh Dwivedi, Mahakumbh Nagar is expected to welcome 45 crore devotees this year. He added, “To maintain tight security and prevent any untoward incidents, officers are working diligently in alignment with CM Yogi Adityanath’s vision.”

The tethered drones, deployed at a fixed height using ropes attached to large balloons, are installed on high towers across Mahakumbh Nagar. Their elevated position allows them to provide continuous monitoring of the entire fair area without the need for frequent adjustments.

With their high-resolution cameras, these drones transmit real-time footage to the control room, enabling the identification of overcrowded areas and the immediate deployment of police personnel. They are also instrumental in detecting any suspicious activities from a considerable distance, making them a vital part of the hi-tech security measures for the Mahakumbh.

