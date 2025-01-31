Mahakumbh Day 18 Highlights: Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Sees Huge Crowds And Celebrations

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh sees a massive turnout with over 31 crores bathing, amidst challenges and high-level visits. Read more about the events and controversies.

The 13th day of the grand and divine Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees.

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with the number of people bathing crossing 31 crores. By 6 pm on Friday, about 1.5 crore pilgrims took a holy dip. Following the Kumbh Mela bath, a flood of devotees has gathered in Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Chitrakoot. In the last four days, 1 crore pilgrims have reached Ayodhya and Kashi, causing traffic jams from Prayagraj to Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Varanasi, and Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Ayodhya, observing the massive crowds. The judicial commission team also reached Prayagraj Kumbhnagar to investigate the recent stampede incident. The concerned police station in-charge was suspended after a video of mixing ash in the food prasad for devotees went viral.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to visit Prayagraj Mahakumbh tomorrow. He will participate in various programs related to Mahakumbh 2025 and leave for Delhi in the afternoon. The next royal bath of Prayagraj Mahakumbh will be on Basant Panchami on February 3.

Dozens of special trains being run for Mahakumbh have been canceled, including 12312 Kalka-Howrah, 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi, and 12801 Puri-New Delhi. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will join the Vice President in welcoming the devotees and participate in programs related to Mahakumbh 2025. He will also visit Satua Baba Ashram and Bharat Seva Shram Camp.

Following the stampede accident, the UP government has canceled all cultural programs organized by the Department of Culture and the Ministry of Culture. The judicial commission, led by retired Justice Harsh Kumar, inspected the spot and held meetings with officials to investigate the incident.

Around 65 lakh devotees have come to Ayodhya in the last three days, causing significant crowding on the roads and streets. The judicial commission team gathered information from officials about the stampede incident and inspected the site. A family from Gorakhpur returning from Prayagraj Kumbh Mela met with a tragic road accident near Ghazipur, resulting in six deaths and several injuries.

The enthusiasm of devotees continues in Kumbh Mela, with more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis camping in the Maha Kumbh. The total number of bathers has crossed 31.46 crores, highlighting the importance of the fair. UP’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna called the stampede unfortunate and assured that a judicial investigation is ongoing.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the stampede and criticized the BJP for not prioritizing public safety. Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of Kinnar Akhara has opened a front against Ajay Das, who claimed to have removed him. Tripathi announced legal action against Ajay Das, who has been freed from the Kinnar Akhara.

The Prayagraj Railway Administration successfully operated more than 700 regular and fair special trains, providing smooth travel for passengers. As of January 31, 2025, more than 1.48 crore devotees have reached Prayagraj, with over 1.58 crore taking a bath on the same day.

Italian photographer Nicolo Brugnara, who came to cover Maha Kumbh 2025, has gained attention for his resemblance to Harry Potter. People injured in the Maha Kumbh stampede have thanked CM Yogi for the good treatment provided. Out of 41 injured, 10 have been discharged, and the remaining are receiving treatment.

Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhara, has removed Mahamandaleshwar Laxmikant Tripathi from the post, accusing her of straying from her path and including Mamta Kulkarni, accused in a drugs case, in Kinnar Akhara.

