Mahakumbh Dome City: Luxury Stay with Room Charges from ₹41,000 to ₹1,10,000

Mahakumbh 2025 will feature luxurious accommodations in Dome City, with room rents starting at ₹41,000 per night on regular days. During special bathing days, the price can go up to ₹1,10,000.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 has made various arrangements for pilgrims to stay, including the establishment of Dome City. Let’s find out how much it will cost for one night here.

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 begins on January 13, and pilgrims from across India and the world will come to take a holy dip in the Sangam.

There are excellent arrangements for accommodation here, perhaps like never before. There are ashrams, dharamshalas, and tent cities arranged along the banks of the Sangam.

In addition, Dome City has been set up, which is currently receiving a lot of attention.

But do you know how much it will cost to stay one night in Dome City? Here’s the information:

The rooms in Dome City are very luxurious. The 3-hectare Dome City is both fireproof and bulletproof.

On special bathing days, the price for a one-night stay in a room at Dome City is ₹1,10,000.

Meanwhile, during the normal days of the Kumbh, the price for one night is ₹81,000.

On regular days, booking a room in Dome City will cost ₹41,000.

