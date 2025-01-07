Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Senior Citizen Duped of ₹1 Lakh While Booking Tickets for Maha Kumbh Mela

As excitement builds for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, a sobering reminder of the dangers of online scams has emerged.

Senior Citizen Duped of ₹1 Lakh While Booking Tickets for Maha Kumbh Mela

 As excitement builds for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, scheduled from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, a sobering reminder of the dangers of online scams has emerged. Mumbai Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals who allegedly defrauded a senior citizen of ₹1 lakh under the guise of booking flight tickets and accommodation for the religious event.

The Fraud Unfolds

The victim, a businessman from Andheri, Mumbai, was planning to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela with his family. While searching online for travel arrangements, he stumbled upon a website offering booking services. Trusting the information provided, he called the contact number listed on the site to discuss his travel needs, according to an official from Versova police station.

Initially, the scammers requested ₹14,000 to secure accommodations for three people. Believing the offer to be genuine, the victim transferred the amount. Soon after, the fraudsters suggested flight tickets for the journey from Mumbai to Prayagraj and back, quoting an additional ₹87,000 for the bookings. The victim’s son transferred the sum online, trusting the same source.

However, neither the tickets nor any confirmation of bookings were provided. Realizing they had been duped, the victim promptly approached the police.

Investigation Underway

Mumbai Police have registered a case against unidentified individuals and launched an investigation. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for devotees and travelers preparing to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh Mela: A Magnet for Pilgrims and Scammers

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Millions of devotees flock to Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. However, the event also attracts opportunistic cybercriminals preying on unsuspecting individuals through fraudulent schemes.

Stay Safe While Booking Online

To avoid falling victim to scams:

  1. Verify Websites: Only use verified and trusted travel platforms or official booking sites.
  2. Cross-Check Contact Details: Ensure the contact numbers provided belong to legitimate organizations.
  3. Avoid Advance Payments: Be cautious when asked to pay large sums upfront without proper documentation or receipts.
  4. Seek Recommendations: Consult with travel agents or individuals who have previously attended the event.

As preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela gain momentum, authorities urge travelers to remain vigilant while making travel arrangements to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience.

Maha Kumbh Fraud Senior Citizen Duped of ₹1 Lakh

