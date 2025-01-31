A deadly stampede near the Sangam in Prayagraj has claimed the lives of 30 people and injured 60 others, prompting urgent safety measures from the local administration. In response, strict regulations, including vehicle restrictions and crowd management strategies, have been put in place to ensure the safety of devotees at the Maha Kumbh.

A tragic incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has led to the death of 30 people and left 60 others injured in a stampede near the Sangam. In response to the disaster, the local administration has enacted several urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of the devotees.

Cancellation of VVIP Passes and Vehicle Restrictions

On Thursday, the administration canceled all VVIP passes and declared the entire Maha Kumbh area a no-vehicle zone. As part of the safety protocols, the administration introduced one-way routes for devotees, aimed at preventing the chaotic overlap of pilgrims traveling to and from the ghats.

In addition to these measures, the entry of vehicles from all surrounding districts has been banned, and vehicles will be stopped at the borders of Prayagraj. The city has been declared off-limits to four-wheelers until February 4.

A senior officer overseeing security duties commented, “It has been communicated that VVIP passes have been revoked, meaning special passes will no longer allow vehicle entry. One-way routes have been introduced to facilitate smooth movement of people. Additionally, vehicle entry has been restricted at the district borders. A strict ban on vehicle entry into the city will remain in place until February 4.”

Maha Kumbh Crowds Managed Through Controlled Entry

To manage the large influx of devotees, the administration has started controlling the entry points into the city. Vehicles carrying devotees were stopped at the district borders and allowed entry in small groups to prevent overcrowding in the Maha Kumbh area. This resulted in long lines and large crowds forming at these entry points, particularly at the boundaries of Prayagraj.

By later in the day, security teams stationed at the borders began regulating the movement, allowing devotees to enter in controlled batches to reduce congestion.

Enhanced Security at Maha Kumbh

A heavy police presence has been deployed at key locations, including the Sangam Nose—the land strip where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers converge. Security personnel are ensuring the smooth flow of devotees and limiting their time at the ghats. Devotees are instructed to take their holy dip promptly and vacate the area without delay to avoid further crowd buildup.

In addition to the human presence, additional barricades have been set up around the ghats to maintain order and prevent overcrowding.

Preliminary Findings from Stampede Investigation

A preliminary investigation into the tragic stampede revealed that most of the victims were resting at the Sangam Nose and ghats, either awaiting the auspicious time for a holy dip or hoping to meet sadhus and members of the Akharas. These areas had become densely crowded, contributing to the tragic incident.

In light of the tragedy, the administration is urging all devotees to adhere to the new safety guidelines and cooperate with authorities in managing the crowds effectively. These measures are intended to prioritize the safety of all participants while preserving the sanctity and order of the Maha Kumbh.

