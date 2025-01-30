Home
Friday, January 31, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Mahakumbh Day 18 Highlights: UP Government’s New Measures For Crowd Control At Kumbh

After the tragic Maha Kumbh Mela stampede, two crore pilgrims bathed at Sangam. VIP movement is now banned on key dates, and healthcare facilities are enhanced.

Mahakumbh Day 18 Highlights: UP Government’s New Measures For Crowd Control At Kumbh

The Congress party has held the government responsible for the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, citing half-baked preparations


A day after the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a massive crowd gathered again in Prayagraj on Thursday, with nearly two crore devotees taking a holy dip at the Sangam. The incident, which resulted in six deaths and 36 injuries, has raised serious concerns about crowd management and safety measures at the grand religious event.

So far, over 29 crore pilgrims have participated in the sacred bathing rituals of this year’s Kumbh. In response to the recent tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar visited the site to assess the situation and investigate the causes of the accident.

A three-member judicial inquiry commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Harsh Kumar, has been formed to investigate the stampede. The commission, operating from 10 Janpath, Lucknow, has been directed to submit its report within a month.

Taking a lesson from the Mauni Amavasya incident, the state government has implemented several new measures. VIP movement has been banned on the day of Amrit Snan and other major bathing festivals such as Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Mahashivratri. Additionally, all outside vehicles, including motorcycles, will be restricted from entering the Kumbh Mela area.

With Basant Panchami approaching, authorities have strengthened medical facilities in Maha Kumbh Nagar. Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, 23 hospitals with a total capacity of 360 beds have been set up to provide medical aid to pilgrims. Medical teams have been deployed to ensure quick response in case of emergencies.

In the wake of the accident, CM Yogi also urged saints and akhadas to delay their bathing rituals to reduce overcrowding at the ghats. To improve safety, a directive has been issued prohibiting night stays at Sangam Nose and ensuring an orderly evacuation of devotees after their rituals.

With millions of devotees flocking to Prayagraj from across India and abroad, airline companies had significantly increased fares for flights to the city. However, after government intervention, ticket prices have now been reduced, making travel more affordable for pilgrims.

A political controversy erupted after a video surfaced showing a police officer allegedly throwing ashes on food meant for devotees. Sharing the video on social media, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government, stating that efforts to provide food and water to stranded pilgrims were being disrupted due to political animosity.

Responding to the criticism, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri urged people not to politicize the tragedy, emphasizing that the focus should be on supporting the victims and ensuring better crowd management in the future.

Despite the tragedy, the spiritual fervor of the devotees remains unshaken. Even on January 30, a day after the stampede, nearly two crore people took a dip in the holy waters. Authorities, including the DGP and Chief Secretary, have reassured pilgrims that strict measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, an event of immense religious and cultural significance, continues to draw millions of devotees, reaffirming their faith while also testing the administration’s ability to manage one of the world’s largest human gatherings.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh Tragedy: Mother-Daughter Duo Among 30 Dead In Prayagraj Stampede

Filed under

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Uttar Pradesh

