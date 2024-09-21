Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
5 MLAs Who Took Oath Today As Delhi Ministers

Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain were part of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet. Mukesh Ahlawat, AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra is the new entrant and took oath along with Atishi and other leaders.

5 MLAs Who Took Oath Today As Delhi Ministers

Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain were part of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet. Mukesh Ahlawat, AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra is the new entrant and took oath along with Atishi and other leaders.

 

Gopal Rai serves as a Cabinet Minister in Delhi, overseeing the Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Development, and General Administration Departments during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure. He is also the Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi state unit and represents the Babapur constituency in North-East Delhi.

Kailash Gahlot secured his first victory in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February 2015 from the Najafgarh constituency. During his time under Kejriwal, he has held several key portfolios, including Administrative Reforms, Transport, Revenue, Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, as well as Women and Child Development and Information Technology.

READ MORE: Atishi Becomes Delhi’s Third Woman Chief Minister

Saurabh Bharadwaj represents the Greater Kailash Assembly constituency and is the Minister of Health, Urban Development, Tourism, Art, Culture, Languages, Industry, and Irrigation & Flood Control.

Imran Hussain is the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election, representing the Ballimaran Assembly Constituency. He achieved a significant victory in the 2020 Assembly Elections, defeating a five-time incumbent MLA.

Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra, has joined the Cabinet to fill the vacancy left by former Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned from both the Kejriwal government and the AAP in April. Ahlawat won his seat in the 2020 elections by a margin of over 48,000 votes.

MUST READ:Amit Shah: Congress And NC Responsible For 40,000 Kashmir Deaths

