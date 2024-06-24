7 Time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Takes Oath As Pro Tem Speaker

On the day of the begenning of the 18th Lok Sabh Session, the 7 time Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as the Pro-Tem Speaker by the President Of India Droupadi Murmu.

Approximately 280 recently elected Members of Parliament will take the oath of office today, with the remaining lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, a Congress Member, doing so tomorrow.

There is a good chance that the dispute over Bhartruhari Mahtab’s appointment as the Pro-Tem Speaker—a seven-time MP—will intensify. The oldest member of parliament is usually appointed Pro Tem Speaker, a temporary position.

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath pic.twitter.com/VGoL5PGEkT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

The controversy over the pro-tem Speaker post

The opposition has criticised the administration for selecting Mahtab as the acting Speaker while ignoring Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term member of the Lok Sabha, who ought to have been named in accordance with the tradition of designating the most senior Member of Parliament for the role. They claimed that because “he belongs to the Dalit community,” Suresh was ignored. President Dropadi Murmu nominated a group of senior members to support Mahtab earlier this week, including Suresh, T R Baalu of the DMK, Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC, and Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste of the BJP. Nonetheless, it appears that the Opposition INDIA group would now reject the post assigned to Suresh along with two others (Baalu and Bandyopadhyay, according to sources).

